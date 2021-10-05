See Message

Britney Spears Blasts Her Family For Taking Away Even Her ‘Door For Privacy’ In New Instagram Message

Britney Spears
Evening Writer

Britney Spears recently shared another emotional message for her family, taking to social media to air out her grievances.

Britney Spears is on the brink of being completely free of her conservatorship, and she’s continuing to express her feelings about the ordeal on social media. The “Stronger” singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 5 with some ethereal art showing a woman flying in to save another woman lying helpless on a mattress on the ground.

The symbology of the image definitely stirred up some emotions for the 39-year-old, who wrote a long caption to the post expressing her continued discontent with her family’s treatment and the way she’s felt like a prisoner in her own life.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister 🧜🏻‍♀️,” Britney began the caption. “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

Britney Spears
Britney Spears calls out her family for mistreatment. (Instagram)

The pop star continued, “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life 🌹!!!!”

This isn’t the first time the “Me Against the Music” singer has signaled her family’s mistreatment. In July, she called out her sisterJamie Lynn, for showing fake “support” during her situation. She and her team also claimed in August that her father, Jamie Spears, tried to her extort her, per court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears performs live. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

On Friday, September 24, a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the star is feeling “stronger” now that she has filed papers to formally end the conservatorship that’s controlled her financial and personal life for the past 13 years. Britney’s feelings of strength and pride also come on the heels of her father making the unexpected move of filling papers to step down from his role as Britney’s conservator after years of holding strong to the arrangement. “Britney’s stronger than ever. She’s getting somewhere. She’s doing better than she ever has,” the source told HollywoodLife.