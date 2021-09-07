Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Files Petition To End Her Conservatorship After 13 Years

After 13 years as conservator, Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has filed a petition to end her conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has filed a petition to end her conservatorship after 13 years, NBC News has reported on Tuesday. The Spears patriarch filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court and stated that the pop star, 39, is “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep and legal team for comment, and will update this accordingly when we hear back.

In the petition, Jamie pointed to the fact that Britney’s legal circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist” as grounds for the petition. It also argued that Britney is not required to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship, something that the pop star has opposed in previous court testimonies.

Jamie’s filing read, per NBC News, “The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed. Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'”

The petition comes after Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship at the end of July. He lambasted Jamie for having “profited handsomely” from his daughter’s estate since the implementation of the conservatorship back in 2008. And just last month, the pop star’s counsel accused Jamie of extortion, alleging that he demanded nearly $2 million from his daughter before leaving the conservatorship for good.

The “Baby One More Time” singer has been vocal about her desire to remove her father from her conservatorship. During a bombshell hearing in June, Britney addressed the court for the first time and called for an end to the legal arrangement, which she called abusive. In a follow-up hearing in July, the pop star said she wanted her father charged with conservatorship abuse and accused her family of trying to silence her.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” the star said during the hearing. “I want to petition the court to terminate the conservatorship, but I do not want to be evaluated.” Adding that she was “scared” of her father growing up, Britney added, “No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.”