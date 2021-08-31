Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Is Trying To Extort Her As He Prepares To Exit Conservatorship

Jamie Spears is allegedly demanding nearly $2 million dollars before exiting his daughter, Britney’s, conservatorship, according to new court docs.

Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, 69, to step down from her conservatorship now. Even though he previously agreed to step down, the 39-year-old singer’s lawyer claims he’s demanding nearly $2 million before doing so.

In new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Britney and her team are accusing Jamie of trying to extort her. Britney points out that her dad already admitted that it’d be in her best interest for him to step down from the conservatorship, but she finds his terms to be extremely unsettling.

Britney’s lawyer, Matt Rosengart, told HollywoodLife, “Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father.”

“As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears’s sought in his August 12, 2021 court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable,” he continued. “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal. Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

If Jamie doesn’t step down from his post soon, Britney wants the court to suspend him from the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, on September 29.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie Spears’ lawyer for a comment on this new development, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.