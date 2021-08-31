Breaking News

Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Is Trying To Extort Her As He Prepares To Exit Conservatorship

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears
Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Jamie Spears is allegedly demanding nearly $2 million dollars before exiting his daughter, Britney’s, conservatorship, according to new court docs.

Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, 69, to step down from her conservatorship now. Even though he previously agreed to step down, the 39-year-old singer’s lawyer claims he’s demanding nearly $2 million before doing so.

In new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Britney and her team are accusing Jamie of trying to extort her. Britney points out that her dad already admitted that it’d be in her best interest for him to step down from the conservatorship, but she finds his terms to be extremely unsettling.

Britney Spears (Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures/Shutterstock)

Britney’s lawyer, Matt Rosengart, told HollywoodLife, “Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father.”

Related Gallery

Celebs Wearing Booty Shorts: Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears & More Rocking The Trend

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Lady Gaga makes a Starbucks run in Malibu wearing short shorts and a tie-dye hoodie with Nike's. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Malizoo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday afternoon, as she made her way to a business meeting. She nailed business casual attire, with a chic black blazer paired with a fun pair of Daisy Dukes. She wore a tight black bodysuit underneath and accessorized with YSL Heels and slim black sunglasses Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL5173384 240620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Dua Lip shopping in malibu. 23 Aug 2019 Pictured: Dua Lipa& Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA487664_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears’s sought in his August 12, 2021 court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable,” he continued. “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal. Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

Britney Spears
Britney Spears is seen on stage. (Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock)

If Jamie doesn’t step down from his post soon, Britney wants the court to suspend him from the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, on September 29.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie Spears’ lawyer for a comment on this new development, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.