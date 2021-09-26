Britney Spears Feels ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After She Files Papers Requesting To Formally End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is feeling hopeful as she forges a new path to freedom now that the end of her conservatorship and dominance under her father is in sight.

A new chapter is on the horizon for Britney Spears. A source close to the pop princess told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, September 24 that the star is feeling “stronger” now that she has filed papers requesting to formally end the conservatorship that has controlled her finances and personal life for the past 13 years. The revelation also comes on the heels of Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, making the unexpected move of filling papers to step down from his role as Britney’s conservator on September 7, after spending years defending the arrangement. “Britney’s stronger than ever. She’s getting somewhere. She’s doing better than she ever has,” the source told HollywoodLife.

With the potential end of the conservatorship and far-reaching control under her father‘s authority, the 39-year old Grammy winner is planning her future – most notably with boyfriend of five years, actor Sam Asghari. The two announced their engagement on September 12 in a video Britney posted to Instagram showing off her dazzling circle cut ring. “I can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!,” the “Stronger” singer captioned the post followed by a slew of diamond ring emojis. “She’s already planning the wedding,” the source added. “She’s been wanting to do this for so long. She didn’t feel free to do anything she wanted. She feels free compared to what she’s been through.”

Even though a prenuptial agreement is already being drafted, the happy couple will have to hold off on officially tying the knot any time soon. A family law attorney told HollywoodLife that rushing to the altar could potentially change Britney’s conservatorship since her private life is not solely under her control. “Britney has been under strict supervision for years, and, based on what has been shared and reported, her private life has been heavily regulated,” said Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who is the founder and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA. “The conservatorship is supposed to be in place to make decisions that are in Britney’s best interest, so at this point, it would likely be up to the court to determine if the conservatorship is necessary and what the ramifications of the marriage would be if any.”

Britney made headlines around the world on June 24 when for the first time ever, she publicly detailed her comments on the conservatorship in front of a judge, calling the 2008 arrangement “abusive” and that her father “should be in jail.” The “Oops I Did It Again” vocalist called for the conservatorship to end at the June hearing without her having to undergo further psychiatric evaluations. Britney has compared the conservatorship to “human trafficking” and “slavery” as the star revealed at the June hearing that she had been forced to perform and tour against her will and even when she was ill. But the wait could soon be over now that her case is starting to move forward. “She feels far more free than she’s felt in years,” the source said. “In ways she feels like some of her dreams are coming true. She loves music and still wants to do music.”