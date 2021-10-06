Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!

Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.

In the collage of photos, Sean and Jayden smiled on either side of Eddie, also flashing peace signs in another shot. Eddie tagged the photos in Calabasas, California, and the boys looked California cool, with Jayden wearing a black hoodie and black, baggy jeans and Sean sporting a black sweatshirt over yellow, acid wash-style jeans. Both teens wore their hair shaggy and free which perfectly suited their skater-style outfits.

“During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living,” Eddie began his Instagram caption. “Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life.”

Eddie also tagged the boys’ father, Kevin, in the post, sharing two additional photos of himself with Kevin and a few other men relaxing outside. He added, “love you bro @federline4real…NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!” The entertainment CEO also posted a video of Jayden playing a piano version of the famous Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg track, “Still D.R.E.,” as the 15-year-old showed off his impressive skills. Could he follow in his mom’s musical footsteps?

Although Britney has been in the spotlight since she was around Sean and Jayden’s age, she’s opted to keep their lives relatively private, only sharing photos of her sons here and there (and at their approval!). Jayden did make headlines, however, on March 3, 2020 when he did an Instagram live video and spilled some tea about his mom’s personal life. The teen revealed how much he hated his grandfather, Jamie Spears, 68, who served as Britney’s co-conservator for 13 years. Perhaps he felt protective over his mom, who has expressed sincere discontent with her father and her family for their role in controlling her life and estate since 2009.