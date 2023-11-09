Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Denies Claim That She ‘Got Rid’ of Her Daughter’s ‘Dolls and Journals’

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne Spears, is denying that she ever “got rid of” her daughter’s personal items, as claimed in Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me. The 68-year-old penned a public Instagram note for her daughter, 41, on November 9 to prove that she still had Britney’s belongings.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!” Lynne wrote in her caption. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

In her carousel post, Lynne included photos of a black binder and countless porcelain Madame Alexander dolls. But according to Britney, the “Gimme More” singer returned home to Louisiana in 2020 to find her belongings gone.

“When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness,” Britney wrote in her book. “I thought of the pages I’d written through tears. I never wanted to publish them or anything like that, but they were important to me. … And my family had thrown them in the trash, just like they’d thrown me away.”

After telling herself that she could “get a new notebook” and “start over,” she realized it was “time to find God Again,” noting, “in that moment, [she] made peace with [her] family” because she “never wanted to see them again.”

Britney specified that the missing items were “the Madame Alexander dolls [she’d] collected as a girl,” “three years’ worth of [her] writing” and “a binder full of poetry that had real meaning” to her.

Britney and her mother have had a complicated relationship for years. After the “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship was terminated in 2021, she publicly called out her whole family for imprisoning her in the legal arrangement that was governed by her father, Jamie Spears. However, it appeared that Britney and Lynne found a way to move forward, with the “Stronger” artist revealing this past May that she and her mother had buried the hatchet.

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” Britney captioned an Instagram post. “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards [sic]!!!