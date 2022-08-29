Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’

The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.

She added, “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.” She also shared a photo of herself with Britney during a happy time in their relationship.

Hours before, Britney posted a link to an unfiltered video memo (which has now been deleted) that featured the singer talking openly about what she alleges she experienced during her 13-year conservatorship. The “Hold Me Closer” singer decided to address her fans directly instead of “getting paid” to tell her side of the story, which she said felt “kind of silly.”

Britney discussed what allegedly happened the night her conservatorship basically began. “There was a SWAT team in my home, three helicopters. I remember my mom’s best friend, and my two girlfriends, we had a sleepover the night before. They held me down on a gurney,” Britney claimed. “Again, none of it made sense. Literally the extent of my ‘madness’ was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous. I don’t know what was so harmful about that. I remember my mom was sitting on the couch, and she said, ‘We heard people are coming here today to talk to you. We should probably go to a hotel or something.’ I never really understood what she meant. I didn’t believe her. Like, is a lawyer coming here? Who is coming here? Four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house video-taping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney.”

The 40-year-old continued, “I know now it was all premeditated. A woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it.”

After years of being under a conservatorship, Britney revealed that she started gaining “more confidence just for myself” when she began recording Glory. However, she claimed that it “was really tricky because I had to just play this role that everything was OK all the time, and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me.”

Britney alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, “loved to control everything I did.” Britney said that she felt “so demoralized” over the years. “They made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful. I didn’t even really do anything, and I had like a SWAT team [show up] — none of it made sense to me,” she added.

Lynne has reached out publicly to Britney several times via Instagram, but it doesn’t appear that these two have reconciled. Britney alleged that it was Lynne who gave her father the “idea” for the conservatorship. “She secretly ruined my life,” Britney claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post in November 2021.

Britney’s conservatorship came to an end after 13 years in November 2021 following a lengthy court battle. Since then, Britney has gotten married to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney’s mom was not invited to the wedding.