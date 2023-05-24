Britney Spears & Mom Lynne Reunite For The 1st Time In Years: Photos

Britney Spears and her mom Lynne Spears have finally reunited for a mother-daughter meeting after an ongoing feud. In photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ on Wednesday, May 24, Lynne was seen visiting the home of Brit’s manager Cade Hudson, as well as Britney and her husband Sam Asghari‘s private residence. She was also snapped arriving at LAX International Airport Wednesday morning, luggage in tow, before making her way to her daughter.

According to the outlet, she took an Uber from Cade’s place to Britney’s for the visit, and Britney was seen taking a drive in her white Mercedes Benz after the roughly 30-minute meeting. A source told the outlet that Sam, ever the supportive husband, was also there for the visit. Sources for TMZ also reportedly said mama Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.”

It’s the first time in years Britney and her mom have been known to spend time together. After not being invited to Britney’s June 2022 wedding to Sam, Lynne told the Daily Mail, “I just want her to be happy.” And after Brit dropped a bombshell 22-minute memo about her lengthy 13-year conservatorship under dad Jamie Spears, Lynne again attempted to express her support for her daughter.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” Lynne wrote in an August 28 2022 Instagram post of her own. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne included a sweet mother-daughter pic in happier times in the post.

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.” Britney’s original memo has since been deleted. But if recent events are any indication, it may all be water under the bridge for the famous mom and daughter.