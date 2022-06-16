Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Allegedly Lashed Out At Her Over Shady Instagram Post

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, 67, has stirred up some drama on Instagram. Britney, 40, seemingly released some more steam regarding her estranged relationship with her family when she reposted a video to her page on June 15 that included audio that said, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” Rather than her usual long and revealing captions, she simply wrote, “Just saying !!!!” under the video. Afterward, a comment from Lynne appeared that read, “You have got to be kidding me!!” according to Page Six. A screenshot of the alleged comment can be seen here.

The comment was quickly deleted, but not before fans noticed it. Furthermore, the entire post — and Britney’s entire Instagram page — can no longer be found. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s representatives about the singer’s seemingly deleted Instagram page and has not heard back as of this writing.

Lynne’s supposed annoyance with her daughter came just three days after she offered her some support on the social media platform. Following Britney’s Instagram post in which she gushed about how much she enjoyed her surprise June 9 wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, Lynne replied with a seemingly heartfelt comment. “You look radiant and so happy!” she wrote under the carousel of wedding snaps, which included one of Britney and Sam locking lips. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Lynne, nor her husband, Jamie Spears, 69, nor their offspring were invited to Britney’s wedding, as their relationship appears to be obsolete following Britney’s release from her controversial conservatorship, which was headed by her father between 2008 and 2021. Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Spears, 31, was not in attendance, either, and subtly reacted to her nuptials by “liking” an Instagram post by E! News about Britney’s special day. The post shared a snapshot of Britney at her wedding with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Meanwhile, Britney’s older brother, Bryan Spears, 45, was reported to be invited to the big day, which took place at Britney’s Thousand Oaks, California mansion. However, Britney made it very clear that he was never invited in a scathing message left for him on Instagram on June 14. “Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man ‘why doesn’t your family just let her be ???’ Your response was … ‘she can’t even make a dinner reservation …’” she wrote, referring to a 2020 podcast interview he did with Drew Plotkin. “None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ???”

Later on in the message, Britney claimed that Bryan “hurt” her and is well aware of it. In conclusion, the “Toxic” singer wrote, “I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me,” followed by a few expletives.

Although her immediate family was not present, it seems as though Britney had an absolute dream of a wedding with a star-studded guest list. Now, it appears she is focusing on moving into a new home with Sam and starting their life together as husband and wife.