Britney Spears’ Brother Skips Her Wedding: The Apparent Reason Why Revealed

Bryan Spears was among Britney Spears’ family members who were notably absent from her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9. The “Toxic” singer’s big brother apparently had another obligation to attend to on the same day: his daughter’s elementary school graduation! Bryan’s girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin revealed that the two celebrated his daughter Lexie, who he shares with his ex-wife Graciella Sanchez, on the same day as his sister’s wedding.

Amber shared a photo of herself with Bryan and Lexie to the joint Instagram account with a comment congratulating her on the educational milestone. “Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you,” she wrote, making it clear why the pair weren’t at Britney’s wedding.

In another comment, Amber explained how the timing just didn’t work out to celebrate both Britney and Lexie. “We couldn’t help the timings. Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000,” she wrote. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage.”

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years Britney Spears iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2016 Britney Spears performs on stage during the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 Britney Spears Britney Spears 'Piece of Me' concert, The Axis Theatre, Planet Hollywood Hotel, Las Vegas, America - 22 Apr 2015

With Bryan unable to attend, none of Britney’s immediate family members were there to celebrate her wedding to Sam. The popstar’s parents Jamie, 69, and Lynne, 67, didn’t receive invites, nor did her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 31. The Zoey 101 star responded by simply “liking” a post about Brit’s wedding on Instagram. Lynne left a comment on her daughter’s Instagram post celebrating her marriage. “You look radiant and so happy!” she commented. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Aside from her parents and siblings, Britney’s sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, also were not in attendance for the singer’s wedding, although a representative for their dad Kevin Federline said that the boys are “happy” for their mom.