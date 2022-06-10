Britney Spears’ Dad, 69, Seen Grocery Shopping After Not Being Invited To Her Wedding: Photos

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was photographed leaving a Kent, Louisiana grocery store on June 9, the same day his 40-year-old daughter wed Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, he donned a forest green t-shirt and army print cargo shorts paired with a black Fox Racing cap. The only visible items in his cart were Niagra water bottles.

Jamie is notoriously estranged from Britney following her emotional plead to have him removed from her conservatorship in 2021, which was officially terminated in November of that year after being put in place in 2008. Britney claimed she was emotionally abused throughout her conservatorship, which was headed by Jamie, and that Jamie was corrupt and would “harass and bully” her. In court in June 2021, she compared her father to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having power over her. Jamie, along with his wife Lynn, 67, and youngest daughter Jamie Lynn, 31, was not invited to Britney and Sam’s wedding. However, Britney’s older brother, Bryan, 45, did attend.

Britney’s kids, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were also absent from the nuptials. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” the lawyer of the kids’ father and Britney’s ex, Kevin Federline, Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ, ahead of the ceremony.

Despite some of Britney’s immediate family not being in attendance on her special day, the ceremony and reception were certainly filled with loving family and friends. Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace were just some of the A-listers photographed at the special event. The wedding took place under a tent in Britney’s Thousand Oaks, California estate.

The wedding was a longtime dream for Britney, who has been married twice before. In Oct. 2021, a person close to the “Toxic” singer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney wanted to go all out for her and Sam’s big day. “Britney really wants a traditional romantic wedding. She wants all of their family and loved ones there and she does not care about costs because this has been her dream her whole life,” the source explained. “She was married once before, but she really feels like her wedding to K-Fed was more of a super expensive house party with rings and cake that she had to buy. She doesn’t even count her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander. She wants bridesmaids and a beautiful gown,” they continued. It looks like Britney finally got her happily ever after!