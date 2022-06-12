Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Breaks Silence On Wedding After Not Being Invited

Looks like Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears has no hard feelings after being snubbed for an invite to her own daughter’s wedding. After the pop princess newlywed took to Instagram to share photos of her surprise nuptials with Sam Asghari, Lynne, who was off the guest list alongside Britney’s father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn, commented with a heartfelt message.

“You look radiant and so happy!” she wrote in response to the incredible snaps, including one of the lucky couple kissing on a balcony. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

While Lynne’s estranged husband Jamie has yet to make a public statement — he was spotting out grocery shopping the day of the wedding — the “Toxic” hitmaker’s younger sister appeared to show her support for the union. The Zoey-101 star “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. Lynne, Jamie and Jamie Lynn have all been a bit ostracized by Britney after the fallout from her conservatorship. Meanwhile, Britney’s brother Bryan was reportedly invited, but did not make an appearance.

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See The 'Stronger' Singer's Hottest Pics Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The remainder of the attendees including a starry list of Britney’s famous pals like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, as well as dress designer Donatella Versace. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!” Britney exclaimed in an Instagram post. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton.”

Despite being surrounded by her good friends and Sam’s family members, Britney still had a case of the wedding day jitters. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!” the star added. “I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!” The pop star certainly pulled it together, as you can see in the gorgeous photos here.