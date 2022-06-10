Britney Spears Wore Over $500k Worth Of Diamonds On Her Wedding Day: Photos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married and their wedding on June 9 was absolutely stunning. The 40-year-old looked stunning on her wedding day in a custom Versace gown, but it was her 62 carats of diamonds that truly stole the show. Britney wore jewelry exclusively from Stephanie Gottlieb and it cost over $500k.

Britney’s total of 62 carats in diamonds cost a whopping total of $570,000. Included in her wedding day jewels was a pair of Stephanie Gottlieb Round Diamond and Pear Shape Drop Earrings ($250,000), a Heart Shaped Diamond Tennis Necklace ($100,000), and an Oval Diamond Tennis Bracelet ($200,000). The earrings were a little over 8 carats, the necklace was 27 carats, and the bracelet was 23 carats.

Both Britney and Sam also wore custom wedding bands by the jewelry designer. Britney wore two bands stacked under her engagement ring and Sam wore two platinum bands including the Stephanie Gottlieb Step Edge Comfort Fit 5mm Band and Beveled Comfort Fit 5mm Band. Britney wore the Stephanie Gottlieb Classic Round Diamond Eternity Band and a Stephanie Gottlieb Marquise Diamond Band, both of which were platinum and had a little under 2 carats of diamonds per band.

Stephanie revealed how they got to choose the jewelry, “We knew that Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style, including a tennis necklace, bracelet, and statement drop earrings. These three classic styles all worked seamlessly together, while standing out individually to create a special wedding-worthy look.”

All of Britney’s jewels accentuated her stunning off-the-shoulder custom white Versace gown which featured a low-cut neckline and a tight, corset with boning on the bodice. The rest of the gown flowed straight down with a plunging hip-high slit on the side.