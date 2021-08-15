Exclusive

Britney Spears Will ‘Believe’ Dad Jamie Spears Is Stepping Down As Conservator ‘When It Happens’

While Jamie Spears filed papers agreeing to step down from his role of conservator of Britney’s estate, the move has yet to actually take place — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that it’s a ‘long process.’

Britney Spears, 39, is waiting for her father Jamie Spears, 68, to actually step down from his role of conservator before she officially “believes” it will happen. “She’ll believe he’s actually stepping down completely when it happens because it’s been so long and everyone keeps telling her he’s going to step down and nothing ever happens,” an insider close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Her dad filed papers last week agreeing to step back from the role he’s held over her business affairs for 13 years, however, the timeline for the move to take place remains ambiguous. The filing also comes weeks after Britney asked for Jamie to be removed from the role in her bombshell court testimony, but the decision was denied by judge Brenda J. Penny. Although the recent move by Jamie is a step towards freedom for Britney, she remains “disappointed” that Jamie is still in the position as of Aug. 15.

“Britney is disappointed that Jamie is still her conservator, but she understands that this is all a long process. She is happy that the process to have him formally removed is finally happening and she’s feeling confident it will eventually happen,” the insider told us. “It’s like taking it off the shelf and putting it back, the back and forth situation where everyone tells her he’s stepping down right now and that’s not what happens. It’s very hard for her,” they also explained.

While Jamie is conservator of her estate — referencing her business assets and work-related projects like tours — Jodi Montgomery remains conservator of her person. This means Montgomery has the ability to dictate who Britney can and can’t see, as well as communicate directly with her medical professionals. Amid the battle to end her conservator, Britney also requested the ability to hire a lawyer of her own choice, saying that former lawyer Sam Ingham “never fought” for her (the Crossroads actress was able to appoint Matthew Rosengart on July 14).

With regards to Jamie, Britney has made it publicly known she wants her dad out of the conservatorship role. “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator…I was scared of my dad growing up,” she explained to judge Penny during a testimony. “I want to press charges on my dad today,” she pleaded, also stating she wished she could “sue” her entire family for “conservatorship abuse.”