Britney Spears Wants Celebrity Lawyer Mathew Rosengart To Rep Her In Ending Her Conservatorship

A new report has claimed that pop star Britney Spears wants high-profile lawyer Mathew Rosengart to represent her, after her longtime attorney Samuel Ingham resigned.

It seems Britney Spears is in the market for a new lawyer after Sam Ingham stepped down as her court-appointed counsel. The 39-year-old reportedly wants high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart to take over the position on her team, according to a July 10 report by TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Britney had signed documents requesting that he take over as her lawyer, amid her controversial conservatorship. “Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,” the document allegedly reads.

The outlet also claimed she signed it as “Britney Jean Spears”. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Mathew and Britney. Mathew works in commercial, media and entertainment litigation, and has built a strong reputation over the years. He was even included in The Hollywood Reporter‘s list of Hollywood’s Top 100 Attorney’s for 2021. As fans would recall, Brit’s previous lawyer Sam Ingham filed docs announcing his resignation on July 6.

His departure from Britney’s case comes after her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned. He said the singer told him that she was retiring from performing, thus it wasn’t necessary for him to manage her anymore. “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote, according to Deadline.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Late last month, a judge denied Brit’s request to remove her father Jamie Spears as the co-conservator of her conservatorship. When she addressed the court for the first time ever, Britney compared her father to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over her.

During the June 22 hearing, Britney said she “lied and told the whole world ‘I’m OK and I’m happy’ … I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”