Britney Spears Spotted With BF Sam Asghari In 1st Photo After Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears was spotted for the first time since she begged a Los Angeles judge to end her conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23.

Just hours after she bravely spoke in court about feeling “enslaved” under her conservatorship, Britney Spears, 39, was spotted out for the first time. The singer was seen driving a car, with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in the front seat. In the back, there appeared to be a member of her security team to ensure her safety. In the photos, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Britney wore sunglasses, and looked uninterested in the cameras that were snapping photos of her.

The new photos came following Britney’s shocking testimony about what her life has allegedly been like since she was place under a conservatorship in 2008. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner made a lot of claims during the court hearing, including some about her father Jamie Spears, 68, who is co-conservator of Britney’s estate. She explained that she was “sick of being taken advantage of” by Jamie and said he was “obsessed” with her, while also stating she thinks the conservatorship has “too much control” over her life. She flat-out asked the judge to end the conservatorship after 13 years.

“After I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy…I’m not OK, ” she said to the judge about how the situation is affecting her emotional well-being. “I’m not happy, I can’t sleep.” Although the hearing was closed to the public, audio from the courtroom revealed Britney’s frustration, anger and emotions as she spoke for nearly 20 minutes. This was the first time she addressed the judge herself since 2019.

Britney also requested that her therapy sessions be lessened to just one time a week and changed to take place in the privacy of her own home, so she can avoid paparazzi. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said to the judge. “In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home…I’m not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi.” She added, “I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in a room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not.”

Some other shocking comments Britney made at the hearing were about her personal life with Sam, and how she’s allegedly being prevented from getting married or having more children. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have [any more] children.” Britney shares two sons — Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 — with her ex, Kevin Federline.

Britney’s estate is currently under conservatorship by Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co. The latter started serving as co-conservator in 2019 after Andrew M. Wallet resigned. Meanwhile, Jodi Montgomery is the conservator of Britney’s ‘person,’ and the singer said she wants her removed, as well. “Even Jodi is starting to take it too far with me,” Britney claimed. The 39-year-old also said that she wants to “sue” her family if she’s able to end the conservatorship, and then share what she’s been through in a tell-all interview.