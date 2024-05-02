What Happened to Britney Spears at Chateau Marmont With Her New Boyfriend Paul Soliz?

Britney Spears was reportedly at the Chateau Marmontin Los Angeles on Thursday, May 2, when an incident took place at the upscale location. While it’s unclear whether or not the 42-year-old pop star was involved in the situation, she was photographed leaving the hotel early that morning carrying a large pillow and wearing what appeared to be pajamas. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, according to various outlets.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department named Brian Humphrey told Daily Mail in a statement, “Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured. At 1:00 a.m., an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

The outlet reported that a woman matching Britney’s physical description was “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.” However, it’s still unclear if Britney was the person in question.

In response to the reports, Britney took to Instagram to call the news “fake” and claimed she had “twisted her ankle” last night.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake,” she wrote in a note that she shared that day. “I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks, so can someone teach me how to lie??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching m higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl, and I’m on my period, so I’m bitchy. S**t. I also twisted my ankle last night, and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room, but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!!! Peace.”

That day, Britney settled her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari, according to multiple outlets. The pair had finalized the divorce more than eight months after Sam, 30, filed in August 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former spouses remained amicable in the public eye whenever they commented about one another.

As for Britney’s new beau, the Princess of Pop has reportedly been dating him on and off after Britney and Sam called it quits on their 14-month marriage last year.