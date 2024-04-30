Where Is Britney Spears Now? Inside Her Post-Divorce Life, From Financial Rumors to ‘Maria River Red’ Name

Britney Spears‘ life has intrigued her fans, even before her conservatorship finally came to an end. The 42-year-old pop princess has lived her life in the public eye for decades, and now, rumors have spread about her finances. Despite the fact that the “Gimme More” hitmaker has not responded to the reports, her social media followers are wondering why she changed her Instagram profile name to “Maria River Red..” Not only that, but many are also wondering how she’s doing following her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Keep reading for updates on Britney’s life post-divorce and more.

Is Britney Spears ‘Broke’?

On April 29, 2024, TMZ reported that Britney was in “danger of going broke” and was “completely dysfunctional.” However, multiple outlets shut down the rumor, as Entertainment Tonight reported that she was “far from going broke.”

“While Britney flies private and enjoys vacations, she’s far from going broke,” an insider told the outlet. “In fact, she’s about to achieve recoupment from the ongoing successful sales from her memoir [The Woman in Me] and audiobook. Major producers are also vying for the rights to her memoir.”

Who Is Maria River Red?

In mid-2023, Britney changed her Instagram bio to read “Xila Maria River Red.” She has not explained her reason behind the social media name change. However, according to The Independent, she announced the name change in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“I see right through it all… it has liquid and is wet… it’s playful and has mass!!! I changed my name to River Red!!!” Britney captioned the post before deleting it. “Yet the fire is where it illuminates… to stare at it and jump right in with no fear at all [sic]!!!!”

Fans also pointed out that they noticed “Maria River Red” appears to be an anagram of the phrase, “I’ve remarried.” However, Britney has not remarried following her split from Sam in 2023.

Did Britney Spears Finalize Her Divorce From Sam Asghari?

Sam filed for divorce from the “Toxic” artist in August 2023 following one year of marriage. Both of them have shared positive statements about one another online and in various interviews. So, it’s still unclear why they chose to split, but Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce filing.

As of April 2024, Sam and Britney have not finalized their divorce.

Did Britney Settle Conservatorship Case Against Jamie?

Nearly three years after a judge terminated her conservatorship, Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, settled their financial dispute in April 2024. The pop star’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, explained in a statement that Britney’s “wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

“As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter,” Matthew’s statement read, per ET. “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”