Britney Spears’ Memoir: Release Date, Cover Reveal, & Why Stars Are Afraid Of What She’ll Write

Some stars are reportedly “nervous” for the memoir to come out.

Britney Spears is finally getting the chance to share her story. The pop star, 41, is releasing her memoir The Woman In Me in the fall of 2023. The cover photo and details about the memoir were revealed by PEOPLE on July 11. Britney confirmed the memoir on social media with a video saying “It’s coming…My story on my own terms at last. Are you ready?”

The book’s press release reads, “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” Britney first teased a tell-all in Oct. 2021, writing on Instagram, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!”

Britney reportedly landed a $15 million book deal to share intimate details about her life. She’s expected to discuss the abusive conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years in her book. In 2022, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney wants to release her book so she can “heal” from everything she’s been through. A new report claims that at least two celebrities are “nervous” about what’s in Britney’s book.

Release Date

The Woman In Me will be released on October 24. The book was acquired by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, after a bidding war, according to PEOPLE. You can pre-order Britney’s memoir HERE.

Cover Photo

The Woman In Me cover photo was revealed by PEOPLE on July 11. The image features a topless Britney, covering her breasts, while turned to the side and looking directly at the camera. The “Hold Me Closer” singer is wearing nothing but a pair of shorts. Britney is posing in front of a black backdrop. The words “Britney Spears” are in pink and the words “The Woman In Me” are in white.

What She Plans To Write About

The exact details about Britney’s memoir have yet to be confirmed. The book’s description online reads, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

Fans are expecting to learn more about Britney’s conservatorship in her book. The Crossroads star was under a conservatorship run by her father Jamie Spears from 2008 to November 2021. Britney alleged that she was abused under the conservatorship when she was fighting in court to end it in 2021. Since Britney was freed from the conservatorship, she’s gone on social media to slam her father, as well as her mother Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. In August 2022, Britney released a now-deleted 22-minute voice memo that detailed what she went through under the conservatorship. A source told HollywoodLife that the voice memo was “just a fraction of what she is going to say in her book.”

It’s likely that Britney will address her estranged relationships with her relatives in the memoir. It’s unclear if she’ll talk about her sons Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16. Britney’s boys are apparently moving to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline.

In April 2023, Page Six reported that Britney is going to discuss her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in the book. An insider told the publication that Britney’s memoir “will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her break-up with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship. It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

Britney and Justin famously dated from 1999-2002. It’s possible that the former NSYNC singer is one of the stars who are reportedly “nervous” about Britney’s memoir coming out. A May 8 report from The Sun claimed that two celebrities allegedly had their lawyers send letters regarding the contents of the book. “Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers,” a source told the outlet. “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment, and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out,” they added.

While fans await to read what will be in the book, sources have also said that Justin is also waiting to see what is going to end up in the book. “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship,” an insider told Page Six. “It’s eating at him.”

Despite some fans expecting Britney to go hard on some fellow celebs, a publishing insider told Page Six that the memoir is “not a takedown” of anyone and rather a chance for Britney to “tell her empowering story, and it’s nothing more than that.”

After Britney’s split from Sam, she also hinted at the possibility of writing a second memoir in an Instagram post in early October 2023.

For a long time, Britney has wanted to set the record straight and share her story. And now she can, in her own words.