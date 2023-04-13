Britney Spears’ ‘Brutally Honest’ Memoir Will Detail Justin Timberlake Split: It’ll ‘Shake The World’

Britney Spears is reportedly ready to spill it all, including details about her romance with a very famous ex.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
April 13, 2023 8:02PM EDT
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
View gallery
SPEARS TIMBERLAKE Pop star Britney Spears, right, star of the new film "Crossroads," shares a laugh with her boyfriend Justin Timberlake of the pop group 'N Sync at the premiere of the film at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los AngelesCROSSROADS PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, USA
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 'Crossroads' Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre Ca 02/11/02Crossroads Premiere
1/9/02 Los Angeles California Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake the American Music Awards Held at the Shrine AuditoriumBritney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears isn’t holding back anymore. After breaking free from a restrictive conservatorship back in 2021, she’s now ready to share details in her new memoir — including bombshell details about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. According to a Thursday, April 13 Page Six report, the long-awaited tell-all book is complete and will hit shelves this fall.  “Publishing insiders” for the outlet revealed that it’s an “inspiring” and “groundbreaking” piece of work.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Britney and Justin dated from 199-2002. (Shutterstock)

Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” one insider reportedly told the outlet. “It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her break-up with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship. It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

Page Six reports that celebrated writer Sam Lansky has been her ghostwriter on the project, and it’s set to be released through publishing giant Simon & Schuster.  “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart,” the source said. “No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

“This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone,” a second source gushed to the publication. “She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art. This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages.” The second source added that, “This book will….shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

Britney and the former NSYNC singer famously dated from 1999-2002, with Justin spilling alleged intimate details about the relationship and releasing a breakup song (“Cry Me A River”) he said was about her. Justin’s tactics following the messy split were called into question in the wake of a spate of documentaries about Brit and the 2017 MeToo movement.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Britney and Justin attend the premiere of her film ‘Crossroads’ in 2002. (Shutterstock)

The “SexyBack” icon subsequently issued a public apology for his handling of the breakup and the fallout from his 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he wrote via Instagram on February 12, 2021. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I fail,” he continued in the statement. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad