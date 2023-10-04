Britney Spears Hints She’s Writing a Second Memoir After Sam Asghari Split

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Since Britney Spears finished her upcoming memoir, so much more has happened that’s definitely book-worthy, including her split from her husband Sam Asghari. The singer hinted at the possibility of a new book in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 3. She posted a video of herself on what looked like a fun-filled trip with gorgeous views from her jet and horseback riding.

In the caption, Britney hinted at another upcoming book. “Riding ‘n writing. All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1,” she wrote. She also included a writing emoji as well as three shrugging ones. She also included the hashtag with the title of her upcoming book The Woman In Me. The accompanying video was set to Icona Pop’s “Fall In Love” as she showed some of her pals in a private jet, as well as a stunning view. She also did a few dance moves, before the selfies taken horseback-riding.

The Woman In Me will hit bookstores on October 24 from Simon and Schuster. The “Womanizer” singer’s memoir has long been awaited by fans since it was announced shortly after her conservatorship came to an end. Readers will get to hear Britney’s story “on her own terms, at last,” as the publisher’s description states.

While there are certainly many details about Britney’s life and her controversial conservatorship in the upcoming memoir, so much has happened since the book was announced. Most notably, the singer and her husband Sam split after just one year of marriage in mid-August.

After the divorce was announced, Britney released a statement on their separation a few days later. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”