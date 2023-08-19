Britney Spears Says She Is ‘Shocked’ By Sam Asghari Split: ‘Couldn’t Take The Pain Anymore’

Britney Spears broke her silence on reports of her shocking split from Sam Asghari. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” the 41-year-old pop icon shared to her Instagram page on Friday, August 18. The lengthy caption was attached to a video of her dancing to Janet Jackson‘s “If” in a lime green bikini bottom, black crop top and to-the-knee boots.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” the Kentwood, Louisiana native confessed. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” she penned to her 42.1 million followers.

The “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman” singer went on to reference her father Jamie Spears and controversial conservatorship that lasted 13 years until it was finally ordered to end by Judge Brenda J. Penny in November 2021. “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!!” she added towards the end of the caption. You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!”

Britney’s statement comes after a report by TMZ on Wednesday, August 16, that the duo had split after a “huge fight” over a rumor that Britney had cheated on Sam — which he reportedly believed. Sam and Britney were engaged in September of 2021, just ahead of her restrictive 13-year conservatorship being thrown out that November. Britney and Sam took to social media at the time to show off her massive, brilliant cut solitaire engagement ring.

During their engagement, Sam shared some details on his romantic life with Britney at the time. “We love going horseback riding,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a December 2021 interview. “It is such a fun exercise and a great way to bond, and also just a great date, regardless.”

He also revealed his protective side when discussing their dog. “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée,” he shared. “I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful.”

But the union wasn’t without heartache — after announcing they were expecting a child in April of 2022, they sadly revealed in May that they’d suffered a pregnancy loss. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they shared in a statement via social media on May 14, 2022. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

They concluded the statement by declaring their love for one another. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

They forged ahead, marrying in a gorgeous, star-studded wedding at Britney’s Thousand Oaks estate on June 9, 2022. Her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline were not in attendance, though Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez were. The celebration was briefly marred by the intrusion of her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, who appeared at the house before the ceremony and demanded to see Britney before being forcibly removed. She later obtained a restraining order against him.

The couple first showed signs of trouble in March of 2023, when both were seen out and about without wedding rings. Britney’s vacation to Hawaii alongside her manager Cade Hudson intensified speculation that Britney and Sam were on the rocks.

By April, Sam had shut down rumors of marriage trouble and returned the ring to his left ring finger. “Sam is not having marital issues,” Sam’s rep, Brandon Cohen, told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”