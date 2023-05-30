Kevin Federline’s Lawyer Claims Britney Spears Hasn’t Seen Her Sons, 17 & 16, In Over A Year

Britney Spears is being put under pressure to allow her ex, Kevin Federline, to move to Hawaii with their two children, who she has reportedly not seen in well over a year. The 41-year-old singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengarts, was issued an ultimatum from Kevin’s lawyer, according to TMZ, that says there must be formal approval to let Kevin, 45, take their teenage boys, 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James, to Hawaii by the end of the week or else they will be taking Britney to court. Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that he has asked Britney’s lawyer “several times to send a letter/email stating Britney is OK with the move, but that hasn’t happened.”

Kevin is reportedly in a time crunch, as his wife of a decade, Victoria Prince, wants to accept a job offer “in the sports department of a local university,” but the approval technicality is holding them up. They plan to make the move by August. Mark also reported to TMZ that Kevin has “100% legal custody and 100% de facto physical custody” of his and the “Toxic” singer’s boys, so the move should not be difficult to get approved. He simply needs approval from Britney or from a judge. Meanwhile, a TMZ source claimed that Britney “has no real objections to Kevin making the move”, so it’s not clear what the hold-up is.

Britney has not seen her boys in more than a year, according to TMZ. Last August, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Kevin in which he claimed Sean and Jayden decided on their own to stop seeing their mother. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.” Britney, of course, married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 29, in a surprise ceremony in June 2022.

In Sept. 2022, Britney opened up about how heartbroken she was that she had such a strained relationship with her boys. “I used to have my kids way more than Kevin — people don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative. When they were 6-9 I had them most of the time,” she began in a series of since-deleted audio clips shared to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 10. “Since they’ve gone, I feel like a huge part of me has died. They were my purpose, my joy, they were my everything.”

“I looked forward to seeing them — that was what I lived for,” the pop superstar added. “Then all of a sudden they were gone…it was like my heart stopped beating. I don’t understand how easy it is for them to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

On the positive side, the K-Fed news came days after TMZ snapped photos of Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, reportedly visiting her after several years of estrangement. A source claimed to the outlet that Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.” Britney previously accused her mom of ruining her life.