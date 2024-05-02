Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Reportedly Finalize Divorce 8 Months After Separating

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finalized their divorce. Eight months after announcing their separation, the 42-year-old pop singer and the 30-year-old actor reached a settlement on Wednesday, May 1, according to multiple outlets. The former pair filed a stipulated judgment and are maintaining the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Gimme More” hitmaker will be keeping earnings made before and after her marriage. The outlet also reported that Britney and Sam will be dividing property assets, per their prenup.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced claiming that Britney was “broke.” However, sources shut down the rumor almost immediately.

“Britney is continuing to turn the page — the stories of her going broke are ridiculous and demonstrably false,” the outlet reported. “Although she does enjoy luxe travel as a result of her hard-earned freedom, she had a landmark book deal that she will be profiting from for a long time and the sky is the limit in terms of her earning power, including movie rights to The Woman in Me … and fortunately an ironclad prenup.”

In August 2023, Britney and Sam announced they were separating following 14 months of marriage. At the time, Sam had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split. Shortly thereafter, Britney broke her silence in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she wrote in the caption. “[Six] years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you [sic].”

Britney also revealed that she had “been playing it strong for way too long” and pointed out, “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!!!!”

“So, I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!!” she added in the lengthy caption. “And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!!”

Two months later, Britney released her memoir, The Woman in Me. The book includes details about her and Sam’s marriage as well as her claims about former relationships, including her former romance with Justin Timberlake.