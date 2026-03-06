Why Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split? Everything We Know About Their Divorce

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari once appeared to have a fairytale romance after meeting on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and later tying the knot in 2022. However, their relationship took a turn in 2023 when the actor filed for divorce just over a year after their wedding.

Since news of their split broke, fans have been eager to understand what led to the end of the couple’s marriage. Below, find out everything we know about Britney and Sam’s breakup and divorce.

Why Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Separate?

In August 2023, Britney and Sam separately announced their separation. The “Oops! I Did It Again” artist confirmed the news of her divorce in a lengthy Instagram caption. Sam reportedly filed for divorce on August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … [six] years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!” Britney wrote. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you!!!”

The Princess of Pop added, “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long, and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it’s far from reality, and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel, but [for] some reason, I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!!!! So, I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways, have a good day, and don’t forget to smile [sic]!!!”

For Sam’s part, the personal trainer also attempted a positive tone in his own Instagram statement.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote across a black screen. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. “S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The following year, Sam opened up about their split in an interview with PEOPLE, calling their past marriage an “amazing experience.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he noted, before insisting that he didn’t want to spread negative comments about his past relationship. “That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Divorced?

Yes. Britney and Sam finalized their divorce in May 2024, nearly nine months after Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023.

According to Page Six, the former couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before their June 2022 wedding, which helped streamline the legal process. “Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor,” a source told the outlet. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected.”

“Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor,” a source told the outlet. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected.”

Following the settlement, the split was finalized without a prolonged legal battle, allowing both Britney and Sam to move forward after their brief marriage.

How Long Were Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Together?

Sam and Britney first met in late 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. After dating for five years, the duo announced their engagement in September 2021. The following year, the now-estranged spouses exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony in Los Angeles in June 2022.

Fans finally got a glimpse into Britney and Sam’s marriage and split in her memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves in 2023. When asked how Sam felt about being called a “gift from God” in the book, he responded warmly. “That made me smile,” he told a reporter for TMZ in a video taken on October 25 in Los Angeles. “I’m freaking proud of her,” he continued. “And I hope she takes over the world.”