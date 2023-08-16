Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears After 14 Months Of Marriage

Sam Asghari has filed for divorce after his surprise split from wife of one year, Britney Spears, TMZ reports. The actor filed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, the outlet said, and is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees. The outlet also reported that his lawyer, Neal Hersh, said Sam will contest the prenup. “[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,” the documents reportedly state. “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.”

Once source also told TMZ that Britney will write a check to Sam in the near future and that will end any issues regarding the prenup. Sam reportedly listed July 28, 2023 as the official date he and Britney separated.

Sam’s divorce filing comes after a Wednesday, August 16 report by TMZ that the duo had broken up, fueled by rumors of cheating. Sources with “direct knowledge” reportedly told the outlet that Sam believed the speculation, and the two had what was described as a “huge fight.” Sources for the outlet also claimed that Sam had already moved out of her massive estate and had a place of his own. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” an insider reportedly stated.

Sam, a model, personal trainer, and actor, met Britney on the October 2016 set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” He was star-struck, telling Men’s Health in July 2018 that he “was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies.”

Sam popped the question in September of 2021, presenting the pop princess with a stunning solitaire diamond engagement ring. That December, Sam spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, admitting that while he liked to keep the relationship “private,” he also hoped to share aspects of their romance on social media. “I like to keep my personal life very private, and, at the same time, I do want to highlight and share some of the amazing moments with my followers and fans,” he said at the time. “So, stay tuned for that as well.”

Sam and Britney announced they were expecting their first child together in April of 2022, but the following month released a statement that the “Baby One More Time” singer had suffered a miscarriage. They called the loss “devastating” in a joint social media statement and declared that “our love for each other is our strength.”

By June, the couple had married in a surprise star-studded celebration at Britney’s sprawling Southern California estate. Britney’s children with ex Kevin Federline were did not attend the event — but her first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to crash the wedding, resulting in his arrest and a subsequent restraining order from his famous ex-wife.

The couple set the rumor mill in motion in March of 2023, when both appeared without their wedding rings, but Sam returned his to its rightful place and denied any trouble in the relationship via his rep Brandon Cohen. “Sam is not having marital issues,” Brandon told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

On June 9, 2023, Sam celebrated their first anniversary with a sweet social media post. “One year married to the woman of my dreams,” he captioned a sweet montage video from their wedding day. “Happy anniversary my love.”