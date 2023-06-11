Sam Asghari Marks 1 Year Anniversary With Britney Spears With Unseen Wedding Footage: Watch

The doting husband called the singer his 'better half' in a message that accompanied the video he shared.

June 11, 2023 2:31PM EDT
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary with Britney Spears by sharing photos and a video that included unseen wedding footage. The 29-year-old also wrote a caption that read, “Happy 1 year to me & my better half” on the first photo, which showed them holding up their hands with their rings while sitting in a car. He also wrote, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love,” in a caption for the video clips.

The video was set to the romantic song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Haley Reinhart and helped fans reminisce on some of the most memorable moments of the special day. The clips included a sketch of him and Britney in their wedding attire and a clip of Britney getting into a horse-drawn carriage. The video also shows them walking down the aisle, exchanging vows, and kissing on a balcony.

Since many celebrities were part of the wedding guest list, there were some familiar faces in the footage. One was Paris Hilton, who held a sparkler while saying goodbye to the couple at the end of the celebration. Other stars that were there were Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton.

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears
Britney and Sam during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Before Sam celebrated his wedding with his followers, Britney made headlines for deactivating her Instagram page. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner has a history of deactivating in the past, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise, but she reactivated it not too long after. On June 11, she shared a post that may have hinted why she decided to temporarily take down her page.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that …,” she captioned the beginning of a photo that showed a little boy seemingly bullying a little girl. She then went on to mention her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, who are reportedly moving to Hawaii soon with their dad, Kevin Federline, and how the news has bullied her by spreading lies.

“With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again,” she continued writing. “It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart.”

