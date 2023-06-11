Sam Asghari Marks 1 Year Anniversary With Britney Spears With Unseen Wedding Footage: Watch

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary with Britney Spears by sharing photos and a video that included unseen wedding footage. The 29-year-old also wrote a caption that read, “Happy 1 year to me & my better half” on the first photo, which showed them holding up their hands with their rings while sitting in a car. He also wrote, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love,” in a caption for the video clips.

The video was set to the romantic song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Haley Reinhart and helped fans reminisce on some of the most memorable moments of the special day. The clips included a sketch of him and Britney in their wedding attire and a clip of Britney getting into a horse-drawn carriage. The video also shows them walking down the aisle, exchanging vows, and kissing on a balcony.

Since many celebrities were part of the wedding guest list, there were some familiar faces in the footage. One was Paris Hilton, who held a sparkler while saying goodbye to the couple at the end of the celebration. Other stars that were there were Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton.

Before Sam celebrated his wedding with his followers, Britney made headlines for deactivating her Instagram page. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner has a history of deactivating in the past, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise, but she reactivated it not too long after. On June 11, she shared a post that may have hinted why she decided to temporarily take down her page.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that …,” she captioned the beginning of a photo that showed a little boy seemingly bullying a little girl. She then went on to mention her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, who are reportedly moving to Hawaii soon with their dad, Kevin Federline, and how the news has bullied her by spreading lies.

“With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again,” she continued writing. “It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart.”