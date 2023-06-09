Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram As Husband Sam Asghari Celebrates Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Ahead of her landmark 1st wedding anniversary with hubby Sam Asghari, Britney Spears unceremoniously shut down her Instagram account again. Per Page Six, the pop legend deactivated her account on Thursday, June 8. Fans will remember that she married Sam in a lavish, star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks mansion on June 9, 2022, so the move came just one day before her very first anniversary.

While Brit seems to have removed herself from the digital landscape for the moment, Sam went right ahead and paid tribute to his famous wife with a sweet anniversary post you can see here via Instagram stories. In the first pic, Sam and Brit lightly touched left hands against a dimly lit background to show off their wedding rings. Sam wore a chic black watch and his own slender ring, and the “Toxic” singer wore a massive diamond solitaire and had an elaborate manicure in the pic. “Happy 1 year anniversary to me and my better half,” he wrote over the pic.

In the second slide, he shared an emotional collection of clips from their wedding day, including a shot of Britney inside her very own Cinderella coach, a clip of the couple taking their vows, and a professional sketch of their wedding attire. All of it was accompanied by a sweet version of the song “Fools Rush In.” “One year married to the woman of my dreams,” Sam gushed in the caption. Happy anniversary, my love.”

The surprise pink flower-filled affair was attended by Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s gorgeous bridal gown for the event. Though an unwanted guest crashed the wedding prep when Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander entered the home and live-streamed his encounter with her security team, it was by all accounts a gorgeous celebration of their love.

In an interview shortly thereafter, Sam gushed about the big day. “It was way overdue for us,” he told Good Morning America. “We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”