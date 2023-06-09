Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram As Husband Sam Asghari Celebrates Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Britney Spears abruptly shut down her Instagram account on Thursday, before her 1st wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari.

June 9, 2023 11:11PM EDT
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Ahead of her landmark 1st wedding anniversary with hubby Sam AsghariBritney Spears unceremoniously shut down her Instagram account again. Per Page Six, the pop legend deactivated her account on Thursday, June 8. Fans will remember that she married Sam in a lavish, star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks mansion on June 9, 2022, so the move came just one day before her very first anniversary.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

While Brit seems to have removed herself from the digital landscape for the moment, Sam went right ahead and paid tribute to his famous wife with a sweet anniversary post you can see here via Instagram stories. In the first pic, Sam and Brit lightly touched left hands against a dimly lit background to show off their wedding rings. Sam wore a chic black watch and his own slender ring, and the “Toxic” singer wore a massive diamond solitaire and had an elaborate manicure in the pic. “Happy 1 year anniversary to me and my better half,” he wrote over the pic.

In the second slide, he shared an emotional collection of clips from their wedding day, including a shot of Britney inside her very own Cinderella coach, a clip of the couple taking their vows, and a professional sketch of their wedding attire. All of it was accompanied by a sweet version of the song “Fools Rush In.” “One year married to the woman of my dreams,” Sam gushed in the caption. Happy anniversary, my love.”

The surprise pink flower-filled affair was attended by Madonna, Paris HiltonSelena Gomez and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s gorgeous bridal gown for the event. Though an unwanted guest crashed the wedding prep when Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander entered the home and live-streamed his encounter with her security team, it was by all accounts a gorgeous celebration of their love.

In an interview shortly thereafter, Sam gushed about the big day. “It was way overdue for us,” he told Good Morning America. “We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

