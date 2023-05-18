Britney Spears Makes Out With Sam Asghari In Rare PDA Video: He ‘Inspires Me Every Day’

Britney Spears doesn’t often share personal footage of her relationship on social media, but she made an exception when she posted a new video with husband, Sam Asghari, on Instagram on May 17. The video featured the two looking more loved up than ever while in the long driveway leading to their home. At one point, they’re fully making out, with Britney wrapping her arms around Sam’s neck. They also held hands while walking down the walkway and showed off their outfits for the camera. Britney looked amazing in her red crop top and tiny white shorts, with the sun shining in the background.

Although Britney and Sam are clearly the focus of the video, the singer also pointed out the landscaping in front of her home. “I’m proud of my flowers,” she wrote. “I’ve been pretty modest about my home. I’m redesigning my house!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me every day. Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed.”

In March and early April, Britney and Sam sparked concern amongst fans when they were both photographed without their wedding rings on multiple occasions. Although Sam’s rep shut down rumors of a split, fans were worried about what the lack of wedding jewelry meant for the couple, who tied the knot in June 2022. Based on this video, though, it appears they’re as solid as ever!

Sam also recently took to his Instagram Story to shut down recent false stories about his wife in the media. He slammed various reports about Britney, which surfaced amidst a new documentary from TMZ about her conservatorship and the aftermath of its 2021 ending. “All of a sudden, after 15 years, when she’s free after all that gaslighting, all those things that went down, now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” Sam said in the video. “Don’t believe what you read online. That time is over. I’m not going to allow that. The gaslighting and all that s*** has gotta stop.”