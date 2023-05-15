Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Shuts Down False Stories About Her: ‘That Should Stop’

Sam Asghari came to his wife Britney Spears‘ defense ahead of the release of a TMZ documentary that’s about the singer’s alleged troubled life post-conservatorship. Sam, 29, hopped on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 14 and said in a video that “the last thing” he wants to do is speak on behalf of Britney, 41, who married the fitness trainer after she was freed from her abusive conservatorship. “I respect her privacy. That’s why I don’t talk as much,” Sam said. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

Sam continued, “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine? And then all of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

Britney’s husband reiterated how “disgusting” it is that Britney’s story is being told by other people, without her permission. “And don’t believe what you read online,” Sam also said. “99 percent of the time those are all clickbaits for you to click and them to make money. That time is over. I’m not gonna allow that. That should stop. Absolutely. The gaslighting and all that s***, gotta stop.”

The state of Britney’s well-being has been a hot topic ever since she was freed from the conservatorship in November 2021, mostly because of her bizarre behavior on Instagram. While Britney and Sam happily tied the knot in June 2022, the couple recently sparked speculation of marriage troubles, when they were each spotted without their weddings rings on different occasions. However, Sam later debunked rumors of any marital issues between himself and the “Gimme More” singer. “Sam is not having marital issues,” rep Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

Britney is allegedly planning to tell her story, on her terms, in her long-awaited memoir, which will reportedly be available in the fall, according to a report from Page Six. A source told the outlet that it will be a chronicling of all the major moments from Britney’s life and career. “Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” the insider said. “It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”