Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Shuts Down False Stories About Her: ‘That Should Stop’

Sam Asghari called out the 'disgusting' stories out there about Britney Spears, and said he's 'not gonna allow' other people tell his wife's story.

May 15, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / Shutterstock

Sam Asghari came to his wife Britney Spears‘ defense ahead of the release of a TMZ documentary that’s about the singer’s alleged troubled life post-conservatorship. Sam, 29, hopped on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 14 and said in a video that “the last thing” he wants to do is speak on behalf of Britney, 41, who married the fitness trainer after she was freed from her abusive conservatorship. “I respect her privacy. That’s why I don’t talk as much,” Sam said. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

Sam continued, “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine? And then all of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

Britney’s husband reiterated how “disgusting” it is that Britney’s story is being told by other people, without her permission. “And don’t believe what you read online,” Sam also said. “99 percent of the time those are all clickbaits for you to click and them to make money. That time is over. I’m not gonna allow that. That should stop. Absolutely. The gaslighting and all that s***, gotta stop.”

Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / Shutterstock)

The state of Britney’s well-being has been a hot topic ever since she was freed from the conservatorship in November 2021, mostly because of her bizarre behavior on Instagram. While Britney and Sam happily tied the knot in June 2022, the couple recently sparked speculation of marriage troubles, when they were each spotted without their weddings rings on different occasions. However, Sam later debunked rumors of any marital issues between himself and the “Gimme More” singer. “Sam is not having marital issues,” rep Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

Britney is allegedly planning to tell her story, on her terms, in her long-awaited memoir, which will reportedly be available in the fall, according to a report from Page Six. A source told the outlet that it will be a chronicling of all the major moments from Britney’s life and career. “Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” the insider said. “It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

