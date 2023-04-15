Britney Spears Wears Pink Mini Dress Amid Speculation About Marriage Troubles With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears didn't appear to have her wedding ring on, in the new video, which showed her confidently flaunting her flattering outfit.

April 15, 2023
Britney Spears, 41, looked gorgeous in her new Instagram video. The singer was “pretty in pink” as she donned a mini dress with long sleeves that flared out at the ends and white boots with pointy toes, in the clip. She had her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail with some loose strands near the sides of her face and accessorized with a necklace as she confidently twirled and smiled at the camera.

A photo of the late Princess Diana appeared to hang on the wall in the background and a plaque that read, “Hello LOVE,” rested on a table. The “If U Seek Amy” crooner also didn’t appear to have her wedding ring on. She and her husband Sam Asghari have both worn their rings on and off over the past few weeks, which has sparked speculation that they may be having marriage troubles.

Britney had the ring on just two days ago when she posed in another video that showed her wearing a yellow crop top and tan shorts. She posted another video from that same day hours after her pink dress video and it also showed the ring on display. It’s unclear when the dancer records and shares her posts, therefore it’s not known when she took the ring off and/or if she put it back on.

Britney was, however, not wearing the piece of jewelry when she stepped off a plane after enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her manager Cade Hudson last week. She was photographed wearing a tan blazer over a black and red dress and held two large stuffed teddy bears as she walked by cameras. She appeared relaxed and happy but didn’t pay attention to the flashes around her.

Like Britney, Sam was spotted without his ring when he left a gym late last month. He was later seen wearing it again and his rep debunked rumors of any marital issues between him and his wife. “Sam is not having marital issues,” rep Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

