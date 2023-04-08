Britney Spears Seen Without Wedding Ring As She Returns To LA After Hawaii Getaway With Manager: Photos

Britney Spears, 41, got attention this week when she was seen not wearing her wedding ring once again after she landed back in Los Angeles, CA after a Hawaiian getaway with her manager Cade Hudson. The singer, who married Sam Asghari, 29, last year, was photographed going down the steps of a plane as she wore a tan jacket over a patterned dress and heels. She also wore a large sun hat and sunglasses as she carried a teddy bear and a purse.

The beauty had her long blonde hair down and flashed a slight smile to cameras as they focused on her bare left hand ring finger. Her nails were painted red and she appeared relaxed despite the lack of jewelry that’s sparked rumors she and Sam may be having marital struggles.

Britney’s latest outing comes just one day after Sam was seen walking with his wedding ring on, which is different from last week, when both he and Britney were first seen not wearing their rings. Divorce rumors quickly started among online followers, and the hunky spouse seemed to laugh them off when he shared a selfie to his Instagram story that showed him rocking the ring while working out and again on a plane. His representative also confirmed that he and Britney were still happily married and even gave a reason why he took the ring off.

“Sam is not having marital issues,” rep Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

Speculation about Britney and Sam’s marriage comes 10 months after they tied the knot. Their wedding took place just one month after the “Sometimes” crooner was freed from her conservatorship and included many celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore. Sam first spoke about wearing his wedding ring, in an interview with GMA shortly after their nuptials. “I have to wear this thing now!” he said while showing it off to the cameras. “It’s heavy, so I’m getting a workout with it.”