Britney Spears Puts Wedding Ring Back On For Cute New Dance Video: Watch

Britney Spears, 41, is proudly showing off her wedding ring once again, in a new Instagram video. The singer, who’s married to Sam Asghari, ,29 wore the piece of jewelry along with a light yellow short-sleeved crop top, tan shorts, and brown heels as she busted some moves in what looked like her backyard. She had some of her long blonde hair pulled back with the rest down and added a necklace as she flashed many smiles to the camera.

Britney’s latest video comes just one day after she made headlines for being spotted without her wedding ring after landing back in Los Angeles, CA after a Hawaiian getaway with her manager Cade Hudson. She was photographed stepping off the plane while holding a large teddy bear, and her bare left hand ring finger was clearly bare. It sparked speculation that she and Sam may have been having marital struggles since they were both previously spotted not wearing their rings.

Britney was first seen without hers back on March 28, when she was exiting an SUV. Sam was then seen without his on during a gym outing just two days later. After the divorce rumors first started, Sam’s rep confirmed everything was okay between the married couple. “Sam is not having marital issues,” rep Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.” Sam was also seen wearing his ring once again in a selfie he shared to his Instagram story around the same time.

Britney and Sam were married on June 9, just one month after she was freed from her conservatorship. Since then, they’ve sometimes shared eye-catching photos and videos of themselves sharing romantic moments at home or on trips, but they’ve also showed off their own solo posts. Britney also often writes captions with her posts that reveal her feelings about various things and situations. Her latest talks about dry skin and body image.

“Woke up this morning and my skin is so dry !!! After visiting a couple of exotic locations recently, I have to coat my body in lotion at night !!!” she began the caption before later adding, “my car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics 🙄🙄🙄 … I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!!”