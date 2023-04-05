Britney Spears Sweats Through Green Mini Dress While ‘Playing’ In New Video: ‘I Was Hot In My Car’

Britney Spears got a little hot in her car on her latest vacation! The “Boys” singer, 41, was evidently sweating through a one shoulder green mini dress in a new video shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 5. Wet spots on the item could be seen as she danced in front of a graffiti wall. “I was hot in my car… saw some pink graffiti and played!!!” she wrote, along with several emojis including a “hot” one, laughing ones and another rolling its eyes.
Britney was jamming out to “London’s Song” by Matt Hartke, a seemingly chill vibe compared to her usual musical choices. “Sweeter in the morning/When I look at your face I love you/Oh my little daughter/Your the meaning of grace I love you/And I’m like ooh/Take a little piece of my heart,” Matt, who is primarily known as a songwriter for artists like The Chainsmokers, crooned on the song.
The Louisiana native seemed to be having a great time as she smiled in the video, seemingly shot on her Hawaiian getaway with longtime manager and friend Cade Hudson. She kept her signature blonde locks in a half pony tail, and added a pair of black aviator shades to the outfit. Finally, the pop icon finished her outfit with a pair of camel colored Mary Jane style clogs.
Britney has been posting up a storm from Hawaii — which is known to be her favorite vacation destination — in recent days amid rumors that she’s having marital problems with husband Sam Asghari. His rep has since spoken out, however, denying this is the case: “Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie,” his rep said to Entertainment Tonight last week. A source also told HollywoodLife there is “no split.”
Prior to the denials, both Sam and Britney were seen without their wedding rings on. Sam was ringless as he left a gym late last week, prompting headlines there could be trouble in paradise. Britney also appeared to be without hers as she boarded a private plane to Hawaii with Cade. The couple married in June 2022 after becoming engaged in Sept. 2021. They initially began dating in 2016.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.