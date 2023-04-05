Britney Spears Sweats Through Green Mini Dress While ‘Playing’ In New Video: ‘I Was Hot In My Car’

Britney Spears got a little hot in her car on her latest vacation! The “Boys” singer, 41, was evidently sweating through a one shoulder green mini dress in a new video shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 5. Wet spots on the item could be seen as she danced in front of a graffiti wall. “I was hot in my car… saw some pink graffiti and played!!!” she wrote, along with several emojis including a “hot” one, laughing ones and another rolling its eyes.

Britney was jamming out to “London’s Song” by Matt Hartke, a seemingly chill vibe compared to her usual musical choices. “Sweeter in the morning/When I look at your face I love you/Oh my little daughter/Your the meaning of grace I love you/And I’m like ooh/Take a little piece of my heart,” Matt, who is primarily known as a songwriter for artists like The Chainsmokers, crooned on the song.

The Louisiana native seemed to be having a great time as she smiled in the video, seemingly shot on her Hawaiian getaway with longtime manager and friend Cade Hudson. She kept her signature blonde locks in a half pony tail, and added a pair of black aviator shades to the outfit. Finally, the pop icon finished her outfit with a pair of camel colored Mary Jane style clogs.

Britney has been posting up a storm from Hawaii — which is known to be her favorite vacation destination — in recent days amid rumors that she’s having marital problems with husband Sam Asghari. His rep has since spoken out, however, denying this is the case: “Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie,” his rep said to Entertainment Tonight last week. A source also told HollywoodLife there is “no split.”

Prior to the denials, both Sam and Britney were seen without their wedding rings on. Sam was ringless as he left a gym late last week, prompting headlines there could be trouble in paradise. Britney also appeared to be without hers as she boarded a private plane to Hawaii with Cade. The couple married in June 2022 after becoming engaged in Sept. 2021. They initially began dating in 2016.