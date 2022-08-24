Britney Spears Stuns In Black Sheer Mini Dress & Brown Wedge Platforms For Sexy Video

Britney Spears, 40, is just days away from dropping her new single “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John, 75, and the singer is looking every bit the superstar that she is. On Aug. 24, Britney shared a video with her 42 million Instagram followers, just before deleting her Instagram account. In an iconic clip obtained by HollywoodLife from a fan repost, Britney strutted her stuff in a black sheer mini dress and brown platform shoes on the patio of her massive new mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

The outfit itself is worthy of recognition. With her long blonde locks swinging from side to side, Britney shook her hips back and forth, while dressed in a super short black mini dress, which featured long sleeves that covered her entire arm up to her wrist. The dress hugged her neck and was extremely flattering for the blushing new bride. The see-through pattern of the dress allowed fans to see what she wore underneath, which appeared to be black underwear and a black bra.

To accompany the look, Britney opted for brown platform shoes, which were quite unique considering the dress, itself, was black. Beings Britney can get away with almost anything, she definitely made it work — and worked in it! And as Britney worked it out, the song “Sauce” by singer Naïka played in the background. The song went along well with Britney’s whole vibe and the lyrics included, “Who brought the sauce? (I brought the sauce) / Who made the sauce? (I made the sauce) / Who got the sauce? (I got the sauce) / What’s in the sauce? (I am the sauce).”

In the background of the video, fans got a glimpse of Britney’s new palatial palace in a gated community in Calabasas, Calif. Although it almost looked like it were a movie set, the view that she gave to her fans overlooked a gorgeous mountainside that was clad with free-flowing palm trees. The sun was shining bright, which was almost as bright as the star’s shiny new outlook on life. As fans know, Britney’s career has been looking bright lately, as her upcoming song release “Hold Me Closer” is dropping on August 26. The song is said to be a smash-hit and will likely solidify her place, once again, as the reigning Princess of Pop.