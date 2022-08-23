Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.

Elton John just went on Instagram live and played his upcoming duet with Britney Spears called ‘Hold Me Closer’. — It comes out THIS FRIDAY, August 26th.pic.twitter.com/uzKEjUwEly — Fan Account 🌹🚀 (@TheSpearsRoom) August 23, 2022

“Can’t wait for you to hear ‘Hold Me Closer’ with @Britney Spears,” Elton captioned the three minute, 26 second video, along with the hashtags “#newmusic #electronicmusic #foryourpride.” In the video, Elton introduced the techno-infused new duet version of his 1971 classic Hold Me Closer Tiny Dancer to a thrilled crowd. He rocked a colorful pant suit, and of course, statement sunglasses as he entertained the audience. While Britney did not appear in the video, her vocals could be heard on the background track as Elton performed. The video also appeared via Elton’s Instagram account.

Fans took to the comments section to react. “Sir Elton John you are a living legend!!!!” wrote one fan, while another reacted, “Sir Elton John, you are amazing. The song is fire,” alongside a row of fire emojis. A third remarked on how the song would likely revive Britney’s singing career. “You are going to be the start of Britney’s new and free life Sir Elton John. Thank you for being you.”

The new video comes just days after Elton released a 14-second clip of the song, alongside pics of each of the artists during their childhoods. For Britney’s part, she released a teaser composite image of Elton wearing his classic sequin Dodgers uniform, and Britney rocking a similar baseball look with “Elton” emblazoned on her jersey. Both appeared on social media on August 20.

A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month that Britney is “the best she has ever sounded,” on the track.