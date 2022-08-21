Britney Spears Dances In Red Thong Swimsuit Before Dropping Collab With Elton John: Watch

Britney Spears, 40, looked incredible in her latest social media video! The singer rocked a red thong swimsuit with cutouts while dancing her heart out to Portugal. The Man‘s song “Feel It Still’ in a studio, in the clip, which was shared on Aug. 21. She had her long blonde hair up in a pony tail and added black platform heels to the look as her toned figure was put on full display.

“The video I posted before was not the actual live music I was dancing to so if you think it was cooky, that’s why 🤪 !!! This is the original one 😉😉 !!!” she wrote in the caption, referring to a previous post. Once the video went public, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with excited comments. Most of them loved seeing her bust some moves again and it reminded them of her past music videos and performances.

“Girl you look AMAZING,” one fan wrote while another called the video “lovely.” A third shared, “She’s back” and a fourth posted, “We miss this type of dancing.” Others left red heart emojis and dancing emojis to signify their happiness over the new clip.

Before Britney wowed with her dance moves in her latest post, she made headlines for wishing Madonna a “Happy Birthday.” The pop star shared a photo of her and the iconic musician smiling and posing together as well as a video of her striking various poses as Madonna’s song “Vogue” played, in an Instagram post on Aug. 18. She also praised her in the caption.

When Britney’s not sharing epic videos and photos on social media, she’s gearing up for her return to music. The beauty teamed up with Elton John for a remix of his song “Tiny Dancer,” which is set to be released on Aug. 26. The tune is named “Hold Me Closer” and a promo photo for the release shows an adorable snapshot of Britney as a little girl as she poses in a pink dance outfit and a cute snapshot of Elton as a little boy at a piano.