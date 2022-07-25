Britney Spears Records ‘Tiny Dancer’ Remix With Elton John — Her 1st Song After Conservatorship

Two music legends quietly collided last week when Britney Spears 40, and Elton John, 75, reportedly met in Beverly Hills at a studio to record a duet sometime last week! Brit and Elton collaborated on a new version of his iconic 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” A source confirmed the news to HollywoodLife.

According to Page Six, Universal Music will release the inevitable hit in August. “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” music industry insider told the outlet. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

The source also dished on the initial reaction from people who have heard the song. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out,” they told the outlet. “It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.” And of course, they pointed out the biggest news of all: “Britney is officially back,” the source told Page Six. “She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

It’s been a huge year for Britney, so a musical comeback seems like the next logical step. After gaining independence from her restrictive 13-year legal conservatorship in November, she finally married longtime love Sam Asghari, 28, in a lavish fairy tale wedding. Britney also sprung for an incredible $12M mansion in an exclusive enclave of Calabasas, California.

The news is especially exciting, considering that back in 2020, the pop princess was “nowhere near” a comeback to her former life as a pop princess. “Britney has no plans to make any new music anytime soon,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April of 2020. “Britney does share with those close to her that she would like to make a comeback in music one day again, but she’s nowhere near that.”

Gaining independence was likely just the motivation Britney needed to delight her fans with a new song, and we’re definitely here for it!