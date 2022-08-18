Britney Spears Gushes Over Madonna On Her 64th Birthday & Posts Pic Of Pair Embracing

Britney Spears, 40, showed off her best “Vogue” performance in a new Instagram post on August 18, for Madonna’s birthday. And in the same post, the “Stronger” singer shared an adorable snapshot that pictured the two pop singers embracing at Britney’s wedding. Of course, she also made sure to wish the songstress a “Happy belated birthday,” as Madonna turned 64 on August 16.

In the video portion of Britney’s post, she is seen dancing to Madonna’s hit song “Vogue,” which was released in 1990. Britney said the video was filmed two and half years ago, and it was “never finished,” but she must have felt like Madonna’s birthday was an appropriate time to finally share it with the world. And we’re so glad she did! Britney wore a sexy black lace crop top complete with matching lace leggings, and accessorized with red fingerless gloves. We also love Britney’s adorable gold necklace that made her outfit so chic!

By the comments it’s clear fans are glad that Britney shared the birthday tribute. One user wrote, “LOVE THIS! LEGENDS!” while another wrote, “The queen of pop and the queen of reposting together. I stan both.” We love seeing two pop legends celebrate each other!

In the wedding snapshot, Madonna wore a multi-colored dress, while she hugged Britney. The “Material Girl” singer actually first shared first shared the photo back on June 10, after attending Britney’s wedding with Sam Asghari, 28. At the time, Madonna captioned her post, “Britney you look so happy and in love I wish you and Sam all the best ! Last night was fun and sweaty!! @britneyspears #royalfamily.” Clearly, Britney loved the photo so much that she saved it and is now sharing it with her own fans.

Madonna and Britney have been close friends for many years. The two even caused a frenzy when they kissed at Britney’s wedding! Their iconic wedding kiss is also not the duo’s first, as they famously locked lips at the 2003 MTV VMAs. Britney also recalled the famous kissing moment in an Instagram video in March 2021. A fan had allegedly asked her if she had ever kissed a girl, to which Britney said, “Yes I have kissed a girl and her name is Madonna.”