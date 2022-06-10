Madonna Wears Colorful Dress To Attend Pal Britney Spears’ Wedding To Sam Asghari: Photos

Madonna was on the intimate guest list for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s surprise June 9 wedding. The pop icon, 63, showed up wearing a bright and colorful outfit. Madonna’s dress for the nuptials included gorgeous pink, purple, and green hues. She also carried a bright yellow purse and wore bracelets and necklaces to the wedding.

Sam and Britney tied the knot after a nine-month engagement in front of an intimate group of family and friends that did not include most of her immediate members: dad Jamie, mom Lynn, and sister Jamie Lynn weren’t on the guest list due to on-going drama after Britney’s conservatorship ended. Britney’s sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, also reportedly weren’t there. Britney’s older brother Bryan, however, was at the nuptials.

It’s no surprise that Madonna was among the 60 guests, as the two have a longstanding friendship that began back in the 2000s. After years of being a fan, Britney got to know the “Die Another Day” singer in real life — leading to the most controversial MTV VMA performance in history. Britney joined Madonna and Christina Aguilera on stage in 2004 for a rendition of “Like A Virgin” where Brit and Christina wore mini white wedding dresses just like the original music video. Towards the end of the performance, Madonna shared a kiss with both singers, leading to an explosion of headlines (and an angry Justin Timberlake in the audience).

Fresh off the lip lock, it was announced that Madonna would be featured on Britney’s lead single from In The Zone dubbed “Me Against The Music.” Madonna and Britney both appeared in the music video and teased a recreation of their kiss during the closing scene.

Over the years, Madonna has maintained her support for Britney as she weathered a 13-year-long conservatorship. “Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote back in July 2021 after Brit testified in court. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries…This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” she also said.