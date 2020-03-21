Madonna Sings Wacky Version Of Her Hit ‘Vogue’ & Says We Are Living In ‘Special Times’: Watch

Madonna is such a big mood in this video, singing a rendition of her track ‘Vogue’ into a hairbrush and dancing around her bathroom at 3am.

Self-isolation is driving all of us a little crazy — Madonna included. The 61-year-old shared a wacky video of herself performing a rendition of her smash hit “Vogue” while singing into a hairbrush and dancing around her bathroom at 3am. The March 20 Instagram video is everything we never knew we needed, as the songstress replaced the original lyrics with, “C’mon, go, let’s go eat some fried fish (fried fish).” She continued, “C’mon on, vogue, I mean go…’cause there’s no more pasta, oh no, we’re gonna eat some fried fish, yeah,” lamenting about the lack of items on grocery shelves right now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, while twirling around the room. The Queen of Pop captioned the clip, “Living in Special Times…………its 3 am—-cut me some slack people,” along with fish emojis and the hashtags, “#quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative.” There’s so much chaotic energy in this clip — and we love it.

Although she’s self isolating in London with her dancer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and daughter Mercy James, as the panic surrounding COVID-19 intensifies, the hitmaker still looked like a million bucks as she styled her short blonde hair in a super sleek ‘do with the ends curled and secured by clips on either side. She also rocked an all-black activewear ensemble for the re-written take on her classic hit. The “Like A Virgin” singer recently returned to the stage after a bad knee injury, and her new beau Ahlamalik stuck by her side through it all! The injury followed a reported mishap during her Madame X show at the Le Grand Rex in Paris, France on Feb. 27 and the painful incident brought her to “tears”.

The singer was apparently in pain when she fell off a chair during one of the show’s dance sequences during her time on stage and was helped up by one of her dancers. She carried on despite the struggle and ended up finishing the show, but it followed several months of trying to recover from previous knee injuries. She’s even had to postpone a few shows because of it, including one in Oct. and one in Dec. 2019, on her successful Madame X tour. In addition to getting rest at the advice of her doctor, the legend has also tried an alternative treatment called Autohemotherapy, which is when ozone gas is mixed with blood and “spun” at a speed, to treat her injuries.

Both self-isolating, and being bed bound with an injury, is more fun when you have company, and it seems Madonna is loving the quality time with her new boyfriend. Ahlamalik’s dad confirmed back in December 2019 that they have been dating for a year. Things are so serious between them that she’s reportedly met his parents and had one of her personal chefs cook them all dinner following her performance at Caesars Palace.