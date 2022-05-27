Britney Spears: The Truth About Whether She’s Planning Music Comeback Amid Speculation

Britney Spears‘ fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for new music from the superstar than anticipated. Following reports that the 40-year-old singer was in talks to embark on a Las Vegas residency and even join The Weeknd‘s upcoming show, The Idol, after she was spotted with him, two sources reported to HollywoodLife that is simply not the case.

“Britney is aware of how her fans are desperately trying to get her to return to music and she is incredibly touched by this. These past few months have really shown her how much she is loved. She knows she has an entire team behind her when she decides to do this and an entire army of supporters, literally. But right now, she is not at all focused on that,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

The insider continued, “She is not planning a comeback in the music industry at this time because she is focused solely on building a family with Sam, which includes a wedding and having another child together. She is also putting her energy into looking for a new home to create new memories for her family since the current home she is in now holds some painful ones for her.” Britney announced she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together in April. Sadly, just a few weeks later, she informed her fans that she had lost the baby.

While Britney Spears is still expressing herself creatively, it’s through writing and not music at the moment, according to another source. “Britney is still getting used to her life outside of the conservatorship and she’s still healing from everything she went through. She’s doing a lot of writing because it’s very therapeutic for her, getting her truth and her feelings out,” they EXCLUSIVELY divulged to HollywoodLife. “And some of it is poetry that might one day make it into a song but at the moment she isn’t putting that kind of pressure on herself.”

Britney was released from her 13-year controversial conservatorship in Nov. 2021 after publicly expressing her concerns about the alleged abuse she was exposed to under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, 69. In fact, she previously admitted she was stopping music to spite him and all involved in her conservatorship. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney revealed in a heated Dec. 2021 Instagram post. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”

In addition to writing, Britney herself revealed that she uses music and dance as a form of emotional therapy following her tragic miscarriage and as she rebuilds her life. “I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music … helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective,” the “Toxic” singer began in a caption on May 17 alongside a video of herself dancing to Beyonce‘s 2008 hit “Halo.” She continued, “I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced … to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it.”

And although Britney isn’t actually creating any of her own music right now, a source told HollywoodLife she knows it’s an option. “She reads the comments her fans leave, and she knows how much everyone wants her to return to music. She is flattered by this, and she gets emotional when reading them. Britney has gotten offers from several artists who want to work with her and many of these artists are her friends,” they explained. “She is so grateful to be in a position that when she decides that it is time for her triumphant comeback, she will have the ability to do it bigger and better than ever before. She will be in control this time around and not her father or anyone else.”

That sounds pretty promising! But for now, it seems like her six-year and counting musical hiatus is still going strong. We will continue to let Britney heal in any way Britney needs to!