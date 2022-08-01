Britney Spears Shakes Her Hips From Side To Side In Sexy Red Mini Dress: Video

One hot mama! Britney Spears, 40, took to her Instagram page on August 1 in her iconic Britney fashion to show off her legs in a skin-tight, long-sleeved red mini dress. The blonde beauty swayed her hips from side to side as she modeled the gorgeous number, which featured a plunging neckline and a wide slit on the right leg, both of which had sparkling and studded mesh material across the gaps in red fabric. Britney paired the red-hot look with brown pointed-toe heels and her short, blue pendant necklace, which she has been rocking quite frequently as of late. Viewers could tell the “Toxic” singer was feeling herself in the dress as she seductively moved her hands over it.

Earlier in the day, Britney took to the ‘gram to show off even more fashionable getups, which included an off-the-shoulder red floral dress and flowy gray trousers with an off-the-shoulder lacy white crop top. She paired the red dress with black combat boots and her favorite blue pendant necklace, and she paired the top and pants ensemble with a straw hat with a black ribbon around it. “I told ya there’s a lot of fashion forward I did before I got hitched,” she wrote in the caption so fans knew the fabulous ‘fits came before her June 9 wedding to Sam Asghari, 28.

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years Britney Spears iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2016 Britney Spears performs on stage during the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 Britney Spears Britney Spears 'Piece of Me' concert, The Axis Theatre, Planet Hollywood Hotel, Las Vegas, America - 22 Apr 2015

The steamy and light-hearted posts came just one day after Britney showed off her recent yacht trip she went on with friends with another fun and flirtatious video. The montage video showed several clips of Britney dancing topless in purple leopard-print bikini bottoms and using a wide-brimmed straw hat to cover her chest. She also jokingly ate varied fruit and showed off an iced orange cocktail. She appeared to be having fun in the sun as she posed and danced around the boat as it was moving, with her long hair flowing in the wind behind her.

By now, fans know this is exactly how Britney loves to celebrate her post-conservatorship life. Just a few weeks prior, she shared a similar video of herself dancing and posing all around a motorboat with her husband. Britney and Sam packed on the PDA as they kissed several times and Sam wrapped his buff arms around his wife. Britney, who didn’t seem satisfied with just one kiss and kept going back for more, joked in the caption of the video that she was “playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days .”

Britney’s frequent aqua-infused travels and fashion shows come amid news that she’s back in the recording studio not for her comeback album, but a special rendition of Elton John‘s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” According to Page Six, the collaboration was Elton’s idea. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” the publication’s source noted.

While the “Scream & Shout” songstress is getting back into music, fans shouldn’t expect too much from the artist, as she’s taking her music career one small step at a time. “Although she loved being back in the studio, she isn’t jumping headfirst into a full-fledged music career just yet,” a person close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to see how everyone reacts to this song before moving forward with more.”