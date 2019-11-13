Britney Spears Rocks Skintight Red Mini Dress In Sexy New Instagram Selfie

Britney Spears couldn’t have looked better in her sexy, bodycon red dress she wore in a recent Instagram video selfie, which she shared with her adoring fans!

Britney Spears, 37, is at it again! The blonde beauty took to Instagram on Nov. 12, showing off her incredibly built physique in a red bodycon dress that accentuated her figure perfectly. In the selfie video, Britney can be seen capturing herself in the mirror, tussling her hair and flaunting her toned body for her fans and followers. The video, which also features the iconic Edith Piaf song “LA Vie En Rose” playing, also showed Britney in a pair of white short shorts and a pink crop top, where she confidently displayed her abs. “My favorite French song !!!!!! 🌸🌸🌸” Britney captioned the clip.

Of course, the pop princess has worked very hard to achieve her ideal body. Britney shared one element of her intense workout regimen on Nov. 3, featuring the “Make Me” singer doing strenuous laps in her pool. “Usually in the mornings I swim 20 laps,” Britney began her video post. “But this morning, I’m going to go for 60. Do you think I can do it?” She did! But Britney wasn’t shy about sharing how difficult the exercise was. “Yes I did my challenge of 60 laps and yes it was hard !!!!! When I swim laps in the mornings …. I usually have to take a nap … the water makes me sleepy like a baby,” she revealed.

But that wasn’t the only workout Britney shared with her fans. On Nov. 4, she took to Instagram once again to share another exercise routine, with elements that “get me going,” she described. The high-speed clip featured Britney doing her normal weights and working on her arms. After a cut in the clip, Britney was seen doing a slew of Yoga poses, including lifting her leg in the air and a number of other flows. The fitness fiend wore a pair of cute pink and blue polka dot short shorts with a navy blue sports bra and orange sneakers while going through her exercise.

Fans love seeing Britney glowing, happy and healthy! She’s really worked hard to achieve her fitness goals and proudly shows off the results to her fans, like in her recent Instagram post. We cannot wait to see what fitness secrets she reveals next!