Britney Spears Shows Off Purple Bikini As She Lounges On Boat Before Ditching Top: Watch

Hot girl summer! Britney Spears is living her best life on a getaway aboard a yacht and she’s got the pictures to prove it! The iconic pop star, 40, took to her Instagram to share sets of sizzling snaps and clips from her high-seas holiday on Saturday, July 30. Leaving little to the imagination, Britney frolicked on the deck in a tiny, purple two-piece before ditching the top and letting her signature platinum blonde hair down!

In one revealing pic, the former Mickey Mouse Club star lounges on her side in the barely-there bikini. Another crop of videos has her dancing around pretending to chow down on a plate of fruit. After a few more topless clips showing off her backside, Britney has a blast jumping in the clear blue waters off the boat with a friend. She tops it off with more seductive dancing and a close-up of the unidentified pal’s tattoo.

The mother of two certainly has a reason to celebrate after news spread that she recently recorded a duet with Elton John! The remix of “Tiny Dancer” is also her first song since her conservatorship was ended. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the new ditty is “the best she’s ever sounded.”

“When [Elton] reached out to her, he asked her specifically to do a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer.’ She thought it was amazing that he remembered her tweet and she told him she was really touched that he asked her to do this,” the insider explained. “He felt like she was rusty when they started recording, but it came back to her naturally and Elton helped to bring out her best and it is possibly the best she has ever sounded.”

Even before Britney nailed the recording, she was undoubtedly looking forward to laying down tracks with the British musical legend. “She’s giddy with excitement over getting to collaborate with Elton, he’s such an icon and ‘Tiny Dancer’ is one of her favorite songs, it’s totally a dream come true for her,” the source added.