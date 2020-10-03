Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake & More ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Alums: Where Are They Now?

‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ reboot in the ’90s featured many of Hollywood’s biggest stars in their younger years. From Britney Spears to Justin Timberlake to Ryan Gosling, this is where the notable cast members are today.

The original Mickey Mouse Club started all the way back in 1930 and helped spark the careers of many stars over the years. The show was revived in 1989 as The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. This edition of the club featured rising young talent we all know and love today.

Among the starts of the ’90s revival include Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and more. This was just the first chapters of their careers. Many of them have become some of the biggest music superstars and talented actors. See some of the major alums then and now.

Britney Spears

The Mickey Mouse Club reboot was just the beginning for Britney Spears, now 38. Just a few years after The Mickey Mouse Club was canceled, Britney became the opening act for NSYNC, which featured two Mickey Mouse Club alums: Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez. Her debut album, …Baby One More Time, became an instant hit in 1999. Her second album, Oops!… I Did It Again, was an even bigger sensation. She made her feature film debut in the 2002 film Crossroads. Britney continued to release new music over the years. She dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002. She married Jason Alexander in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours. A few months later, she got engaged to backup dancer Kevin Federline. They married two months later and had two sons, Sean and Jayden. Britney faced personal struggles, including her divorce from Kevin in 2006. She notoriously shaved her head in 2007 and was placed under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold in 2008. Following her breakdown, Britney entered into conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, which means he has control over her financial and medical affairs.

Despite her troubles, Britney kept on releasing albums. She became a judge for the second season of the U.S. version of The X-Factor. She began her Las Vegas residency in 2013 with Britney: Piece of Me. She was set to return for a second Las Vegas residency in 2019 but went on an “indefinite work hiatus.” She checked into a wellness center in April 2019. As of Aug. 2020, Britney seeks to alter the conservatorship she has with her father to “reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” according to documents filed by her lawyer. She also revealed her “desire not to perform at this time.” A judge ruled to continue Britney’s conservatorship for another six months until Feb. 2021.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake, now 39, was a Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club reboot in 1993 and 1994. After the show came to an end, Justin joined the boy band NSYNC, which went on to become one of the most famous boy bands of all-time. Their biggest hits include “Bye Bye Bye,” “This I Promise You,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” NSYNC went on tours and performed at the Super Bowl, Oscars, and the Olympics. Justin dated Britney throughout this time, but they broke up in 2002. Justin went solo with is debut album Justified in 2002. His hit single “Cry Me A River” was inspired by his breakup with Britney. Justin performed at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson, 54. In what was supposed to be a costume reveal, Justin accidentally ripped Janet’s top and her breast was exposed.

Justin focused on his solo music, but he also embraced an acting career as well. He starred in the 2010 critcially-acclaimed film The Social Network. He followed that with roles in Bad Teacher and Friends With Benefits. He voiced the lead role in the 2016 film Trolls. Justin released his fifth studio album, Man of the Trees, two days before he headlined the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. In 2020, he returned for the Trolls sequel, Trolls World Tour.

After Britney, Justin dated actress Cameron Diaz, 48, from 2003 to 2006. He started dating Jessica Biel, 38, in 2007. They married in 2012, and their son, Silas, was born in 2015. A report surfaced in July 2020 that Justin and Jessica had welcomed a second child. Justin’s pal, singer Brian McKnight, confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Justin and Jessica had a “new baby!”

Christina Aguilera

When The Mickey Mouse Club was canceled in 1994, Christina Aguilera, now 39, dedicated herself to her music career. She was selected to sing the theme song for Disney’s new movie Mulan in 1998. The song became a huge success. Christina released her debut album in 1999, which included hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants.” She took a very artistic turn with her edgy second album Stripped. Christina continued to release more albums over the years. Some of her biggest songs include “Lady Marmalade,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and “Say Something.” She starred in the 2010 film Burlesque and was a coach for 6 seasons on The Voice. Her latest album, Liberation, was released in 2018. For the live-action remake of Mulan in 2020, Christina released the new song “Loyal Brave True” and a re-recording of “Reflection.” She started dating Jordan Bratman in 2003, and they were married in 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2011. They have a son together. Christina got engaged to Matthew Rutler in Feb. 2014, and their daughter was born in Aug. 2014.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, now 39, appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club reboot from 1993 to 1995. After leaving, he quickly booked roles on Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Goosebumps. His first film role was in 2001 in The Believer. He continued to make a name for himself in the movie business. His big break was playing Noah alongside Rachel McAdams, 41, in 2004’s The Notebook. He earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Half Nelson. Ryan has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. His movies like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Drive, and The Big Short were successful. His performance in La La Land got him his first Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. He also received his second Oscar nomination. He’s since starred in movies like Blade Runner 2049 and First Man. Ryan dated Sandra Bullock, 56, and Rachel McAdams before finding lasting love with Eva Mendes, 46. Their daughters were born in 2014 and 2016.

Keri Russell

Keri Russell, now 44, was just 15 years old when she started on The Mickey Mouse Club. Her big break came in 1998 when she starred as the title character in The WB series Felicity. She won a Golden Globe for her performance. After Felicity ended in 2002, Keri went on to star in Mission: Impossible III in 2005. She starred in multiple other films like Bedtime Stories and August Rush. She took a dramatic turn in the role of KBG spy Elizabeth Jennings in TV series The Americans. That’s where she met and fell in love with her now-husband Matthew Rhys, 45. Their son was born in 2016. Keri has two other children with ex-husband Shane Deary. The Americans came to an end after 6 seasons in 2018. Keri starred as Zorii Bliss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. She also starred in the first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s play Burn This in 2019.

Nikki DeLoach

After her Mickey Mouse Club run ended, Nikki DeLoach, now 41, joined the girl group Innosense in 1998. The group broke up in 2003. That’s when Nikki began to focus on her acting career. She notably starred in the MTV series Awkward. Nikki has appeared on a number of shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men, and more. She has also starred in multiple Hallmark movies. She is married to Ryan Goodell, and they have two kids together.