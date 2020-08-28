Christina Aguilera Beautifully Sings ‘Reflection’ For New ‘Mulan’ Film 22 Years After Recording OG Song

Two decades after Christina Aguilera released ‘Reflection,’ she re-recorded the song for the live-action ‘Mulan,’ and it’s even more powerful than the original!

Yes, the 2020 remake of Mulan doesn’t have Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Mushu — but it does have Christina Aguilera. Two weeks after Christina, 39, released the music video for “Brave Loyal True,” her new song for the live-action remake, she revisited “Reflection,” her contribution to the 1998 animated film’s soundtrack. The new version is, in a word, “epic.” Christina may be 22 years older than when she first recorded the song, but in those decades, she has developed her voice, and its full strength is on display with this new version.

“Only Christina Aguilera can improve herself,” one person said in the YouTube comments section. “What a beautiful moment, the video, the new vocals, the new melody… it’s like epic. This woman came on this world for shining. We don’t deserve you Xtina.” “1998: Oh, this song is a masterpiece! Couldn’t be any better! 2020: HOLLY COW!” added another. “The only person who can surpass her version of 1998 Reflection is none other than Christina Aguilera herself. Her new and improved version. The Legend Xtina. I cried listening and reminiscing the past.”

“Reflection” holds a special place in the lore of Christina Aguilera. Though the song was performed in the movie by Broadway star Lea Salonga, Christina – who, lest we not forget, was a cast member on Disney’s 90’s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club – recorded a pop version of the song as her very first single. She was only 17 at the time, and her debut reached No. 19 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart. This success resulted in Xtina recording and releasing her debut album with RCA, according to Entertainment Weekly, launching a career that has spanned decades.

Christina said that she would be recording a new version of this song during a Feb. 26 performance at her Las Vegas residency Xperience. “The live-action Mulan is coming out by the way,” she announced to the crowd. “You have to go see it. I recorded a new ‘Reflection’ and new material for the movie. I’ve been working on that, but this is the original.”

In addition to this new version of “Reflection,” Christina released “Loyal Brave True,” a new song for the 2020 film. “War is not freedom / Over my shoulder / I see a clearer view,” she sings in this track, per Genius. “All for my family / Reason I’m breathing /Everything to lose / Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do? / Tell me, underneath my armor / Am I loyal, brave, and true? / Am I loyal, brave, and true?”

The live-action adaptation of Mulan was set for a March release, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans. Instead, Disney will debut the film on its Disney+ service on Sept. 4 for a rental price of $29.99 (on top of the cost of a Disney+ subscription.) In countries where Disney+ is not available, it will be shown in theatres.