Lea Salonga Drops Inspiring Anthem ‘Dream Again’ To Encourage Listeners To ‘Look Forward’ & ‘Aspire To Dream’

Lea Salonga shares a message of hope and strength in her new single, ‘Dream Again,’ premiering EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife!

As we continue to lead drastically different lives than we planned due to the ongoing pandemic, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga has released an anthem we will have on repeat until we can one day all be together again. Her new single, “Dream Again,” is debuting EXCLUSIVELY today on HollywoodLife, along with an inspiring video featuring fans across the world sharing what they are “dreaming” to do once the pandemic is over.

“There was this idea that once all the physical distancing was done, that we may be able to focus on getting things back to normal and aspire and dream for those things to happen in our lives again after being holed up for so long,” Lea told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “The significance of ‘Dream Again’ would be that, while we’re stuck in quarantine or lockdown or whatever it may be, we still can actually aspire and look forward to and plan in the hopes that once all of this is done, we’ll be ready for you to make all those dreams come true.”

With lyrics by Blair Bodine & Daniel Edmonds, Lea revealed that “Dream Again” was a collaborative effort, which was built mostly using Zoom! “We had a whole international crew of people making things happen, which I loved,” the Manila-based singer said. In addition, her daughter, Nicole Chien, illustrated the cover art for the single, which is a major point of pride for the Tony winner. “At first she was a little hesitant,” Lea explained, “Then one fine day she presents this artwork to me, and I showed [my manager] Josh and he said, ‘That’s absolutely perfect, we’re using it for the cover.’ When I told her, the smile on her face was so wide.”

Lea, who has voiced two iconic Disney princesses, Jasmine and Mulan, decided to donate all proceeds from “Dream Again” to charities aiding in COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor’s Fund. “I think the Actor’s Fund absolutely is important because of how many people they have helped already all throughout its history. The Actors Fund doesn’t just help actors, they help anybody in the entertainment industry and have offered so much financial assistance over the years,” she explained. “So, to be able to keep helping them to help other people, that’s never a bad thing.”

Be sure to check out Lea Salonga’s “Dream Again,” exclusively on HollywoodLife!