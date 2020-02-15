Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are All Smiles In Rare Outing With Their Kids Esmerelda, 5, & Amada, 3

How sweet! Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling looked to be in the best of moods with their daughters Esmerelda and Amada on Valentine’s Day.

Party of four please! Eva Mendes, 45, Ryan Gosling, 39, and their kids Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3, spent Valentine’s Day family style when they were spotted leaving lunch in Los Angeles on Friday, February 14. They all dressed casually for the west coast outing with each person earning some cool style points along the way. Eva, who is know for her fierce fashions both on and off the red carpet, kept things effortlessly chic in a pair of high-waisted pair of denim capris, burnt orange jacket, black top and black leather boots while also holding a rose or two. Hmmm… a romantic gesture by her hunky beau? Ryan, meanwhile, kept it casual in a denim jacket, t-shirt and a pair of dark jeans. He also rocked a bit of a beard while accessorizing his look with a pair of stunner shades and baseball cap.

Their adorable daughters also brought it when it came to their style game! Amada, who held hands with her doting father, looked totally precious in an oversized blue dress over sweatpants with gold embellishments and sneakers. Esmerelda, on the other hand, dressed much more brighter from a colorful point of view in a baby blue dress that’s had a sky design seen throughout. She paired the look with pink sweatpants and a pair of flats as she and her mother made their way to the car.

Eva and Ryan are notoriously private about their family and relationship with one another, however there have been some more glimpses into their lives as of recent. The Hitch actress recently revealed that her husband knows how to throw down in the kitchen as a fantastic cook for her and their little ones! “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” she admitted after a fan asked her about his cooking abilities on a recent Instagram post. “For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

Her admission made social media go into a frenzy as millions of people have been crushing on Ryan for years! “He is so perfect,” one wrote on the Comments by Celebs fan page about Eva’s words. “Can he just stop putting the rest of us men to shame already?” another joked. “Enough is enough.”