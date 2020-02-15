See Pics
Hollywood Life

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are All Smiles In Rare Outing With Their Kids Esmerelda, 5, & Amada, 3

Eva Mendes Ryan Gosling
BACKGRID
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling'The Place Beyond The Pines' film premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2012
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes shared a laugh after a late night Sushi date at Kazu Sushi in Studio City, CA. The couple caught up on some much needed quality alone time away from their kids as they dined for over 2 hours. After dinner, Ryan was seen being a gentleman and holding the door for his lady before sharing a laugh at their car before heading home. 12 Sep 2019 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes shared a laugh after a late night Sushi date at Kazu Sushi in Studio City, CA. The couple caught up on some much needed quality alone time away from their kids as they dined for over 2 hours. After dinner, Ryan was seen being a gentleman and holding the door for his lady before sharing a laugh at their car before heading home. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA502248_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Mendes has her hands full as she heads out to lunch with her two daughters. The actress and Ryan Gosling's girlfriend was seen heading to lunch with her daughters Amada and Esmeralda. The actress was seen heading to a restaurant in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles. 29 May 2019 Pictured: Eva Mendes, Amada Gosling, Esmeralda Gosling. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA432575_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Glendale, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Eva Mendes is making sure her three year-old daughter, Amada, gets a head start on her creativity with art classes at A Place To Create in Glendale. The duo stepped into the creative classes together with a bodyguard in tow. Pictured: Eva Mendes BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Weekend Editor

How sweet! Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling looked to be in the best of moods with their daughters Esmerelda and Amada on Valentine’s Day.

Party of four please! Eva Mendes, 45, Ryan Gosling, 39, and their kids Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3, spent Valentine’s Day family style when they were spotted leaving lunch in Los Angeles on Friday, February 14. They all dressed casually for the west coast outing with each person earning some cool style points along the way. Eva, who is know for her fierce fashions both on and off the red carpet, kept things effortlessly chic in a pair of high-waisted pair of denim capris, burnt orange jacket, black top and black leather boots while also holding a rose or two. Hmmm… a romantic gesture by her hunky beau? Ryan, meanwhile, kept it casual in a denim jacket, t-shirt and a pair of dark jeans. He also rocked a bit of a beard while accessorizing his look with a pair of stunner shades and baseball cap.

Their adorable daughters also brought it when it came to their style game! Amada, who held hands with her doting father, looked totally precious in an oversized blue dress over sweatpants with gold embellishments and sneakers. Esmerelda, on the other hand, dressed much more brighter from a colorful point of view in a baby blue dress that’s had a sky design seen throughout. She paired the look with pink sweatpants and a pair of flats as she and her mother made their way to the car.

Eva and Ryan are notoriously private about their family and relationship with one another, however there have been some more glimpses into their lives as of recent. The Hitch actress recently revealed that her husband knows how to throw down in the kitchen as a fantastic cook for her and their little ones! “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” she admitted after a fan asked her about his cooking abilities on a recent Instagram post. “For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

Eva Mendes Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes holds hands with her daughter Esmerelda. Credit: Backgrid
Eva Mendes Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling seen out with his daughter Amada. Credit: Backgrid

Her admission made social media go into a frenzy as millions of people have been crushing on Ryan for years! “He is so perfect,” one wrote on the Comments by Celebs fan page about Eva’s words. “Can he just stop putting the rest of us men to shame already?” another joked. “Enough is enough.”