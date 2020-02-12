Eva Mendes Reveals Ryan Gosling Is A Good Cook & Baker & Fans Swoon: ‘He Is So Perfect’

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling are notorious for being private about their relationship but that changed after she gushed all about his cooking & baking abilities on Instagram!

Could he be any more perfect? Eva Mendes, 45, talked very highly about her hunky husband Ryan Gosling, 39, in response to a fan’s question about his abilities in the kitchen on Tuesday, February 11. She posted an Instagram video of her eating heart-shaped macaroons while giving a big shout out to a catering company for filling up her belly after she had a long day. “Love macaroons. What else did they make there and do you and Ryan cook at all?” one fan asked in the comments section to which she replied with, “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

This naturally sent social media into meltdown mode as The Notebook star already has a huge following due to his charming personality and dashing good looks. “He is so perfect,” one wrote on the Comments by Celebs fan page about Eva’s words. “Can he just stop putting the rest of us men to shame already?” another chimed in. “Enough is enough.” Others were just happy to see a friendly interaction between a celeb and fan on Instagram as it’s usually the complete opposite. “So great to see a nice comment not something rude in need of a clap back for once.”

Eva and Ryan are a lot like Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, in that they keep their private lives private even though they are international megastars. There have been, however, small glimpses into their relationship like when the two were all smiles with one another during a sweet date night back in October 2019.

They’ve also been see out and about with their daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2, where the family-of-four always appear to be having a blast. They enjoyed a day out with one another in Los Angeles back in May 2019 where all parties involved looking to be having a blissfully peaceful day together.